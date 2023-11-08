Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. EST.
Matchup
- The Ravens lead the all-time series against the Browns 36-13.
- The Browns enter Week 10 with a 5-3 record, while Baltimore has a 7-2 record for another AFC North matchup.
- The Browns and Ravens met earlier this season in Cleveland, and the Ravens won 28-3 on Oct. 1.
Storylines to Watch
- How the Browns run defense handles the Ravens run game: The Browns will face a Ravens offense led by dual threat QB Lamar Jackson who uses his legs to move the ball, as well as a strong running back room. The Browns went into Week 9 wanting to shore up their run defense against the Cardinals — and they did, limiting Arizona to 41 net rushing yards. Their run defense will have to be on point once again this week against the Ravens, who lead the league in total rushing yards this season with 1,443 yards, as well as a league-leading 17 rushing touchdowns. They are also second in the league in yards per carry with 4.8.
- How the Browns offense finds the end zone: The Ravens rank No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed per game this season (13.8). Baltimore's defense has allowed the fewest passing touchdowns this season with six, and the second-fewest rushing touchdowns with three. The Browns could face a tall task of finding the end zone, as they are 28th in the league in receiving touchdowns, but eighth in the league in rushing touchdowns with nine.
- Offensive production from the Browns receivers: WR Amari Cooper has been the most productive wide receiver for the Browns this season, as he leads that unit with 617 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Yet, after Cooper, there is a bit of a drop off in production for the rest of the receiving corps. How they involve WR Elijah Moore, David Bell and Cedric Tillman could play a role, knowing how much attention Cooper receives from opposing defenses.
Watch on TV
Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: Sunday 1 p.m., FOX
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake (sideline reporter)
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish), Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish) - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)
Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sideline reporter)
To access live radio of Browns games in the Browns app, you must be in the Cleveland DMA (100 miles) AND have location services turned on for the Browns mobile app. To make sure location services are on for the iPhone, follow the steps below:
Settings -> Browns -> Location -> While using the app/Always
For Android:
Settings -> Location -> App permissions -> Browns
You can also access device settings by going to "Settings" in the Browns app and clicking "Device Settings."
