Browns sign T Geron Christian and WR James Proche II to the active roster

The Browns have signed T Geron Christian and WR James Proche II to the active roster from the practice squad.

The club has also signed WR Trinity Benson, S Vincent Gray and T Justin Murray to the practice squad and released TE Devin Asiasi from the practice squad.

Christian (6-5, 315) is in his sixth season out of Louisville. Originally a third-round pick by Washington in 2018, Christian has appeared in 49 games with 16 starts between the Commanders (2018-20), Texans (2021, 2023) and Chiefs (2022). He appeared in one game for the Texans this season. He was signed to the Browns' practice squad on Oct. 31. Christian will wear No. 64.

Proche (5-11, 193) is in his fourth season in the NFL out of SMU. Originally a sixth-round pick by Baltimore in 2020, he has appeared in 44 games for the Ravens (2020-22) and Browns (2023). He was elevated from the Browns' practice squad for last week's game and returned six punts for 55 yards with a long of 17. Proche will wear No. 11.

Benson (6-0, 190) is officially a second-year player out of East Central. Originally signed by Denver as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Benson has played in nine games with two starts with the Lions. In 2021, he compiled 10 receptions for 103 yards in eight games.

Gray (6-2, 192) is officially in his first NFL season out of Michigan. Originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Gray also spent the 2023 offseason with the Los Angeles Rams.