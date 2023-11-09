How the Browns balanced attack offense can exploit the Ravens defense

According to QB Lamar Jackson, the Ravens defense "has no weaknesses."

"Just from the defensive line, the linebackers, the secondary, how they're flying around and disguising defenses – making it look like one coverage, but it's something else – and how they time up their blitzes, it helps us out a lot, because when we're playing other teams, they're flying around and giving us their best shot," Jackson said. "It's like we're seeing one of the best defenses every day in practice."

The Ravens defense has been great this season, but they have not been perfect. They have two games this season where they had key mishaps that the Browns offense can try to take advantage of.

The first game was Week 3 against the Colts. QB Gardner Minshew completed 61.4 percent of his passes and threw for 227 yards. Eight different players caught a pass from Minshew. Also, RB Zach Moss rushed for 122 yards and averaged 4.1 yards per carry. The Colts won the game 22-19 in overtime.

The second game happened in Week 8 when the Ravens faced off against the Cardinals. QB Joshua Dobbs threw for 208 yards, completed 67.6 percent of his passes and ended with a 77.3 passer rating. Seven different players caught at least one pass. The Cardinals rushed for 128 yards and averaged 4 yards per carry as a team. The 1-7 Cardinals lost 31-24 in a game that went to the wire.

In both those games, the Ravens defense gave up at least one rushing and one passing touchdown. It was the only time the Ravens gave up a rushing and passing touchdown in the same game this season. It was also the only time a quarterback threw for over 100 yards, and the rushing attack had over 100 yards in the same game.

The Browns – who can be a good, balanced offense – can use it to their advantage this Sunday. In three out of the four games where Watson played a full game, the Browns had over 100 rushing and passing yards.

In their recent game against the Cardinals, the Browns offense scored both a rushing and passing touchdown. This marks the fifth time they have achieved this feat this season. Additionally, every time Watson has played a full game, the Browns have scored at least one rushing and passing touchdown.