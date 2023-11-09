Analyzing Browns defensive backs against Ravens receiving corps

The Browns could find success in man coverage on Sunday

Nov 09, 2023 at 04:43 PM
defense vs ravens

When you think of the Ravens offense, the run game and QB Lamar Jackson are the first things that come to mind; and rightfully so, as the combination has been lethal in past seasons. However, this season, the Ravens receiving corps has added another element that opposing teams must look out for when facing Baltimore.

The Browns defensive backs will have their work cut out for them going against the Ravens receivers on Sunday in Baltimore. In the first meeting, the Browns defensive backs had a tough time guarding TE Mark Andrews, who is used more as a receiver for the Ravens, and WR Zay Flowers.

Andrews caught all five passes thrown his way for 80 yards and scored two touchdowns. Flowers caught three passes for 56 yards, including a 43-yard reception that led to a Ravens touchdown.

"We didn't play the best game that game," CB Denzel Ward said of the Week 4 matchup. "So, looking to see how we could clean it up and fix it for this next time around, focus to get a win."

The Ravens receiving corps also has two veterans in WR Nelson Agholor – who has spontaneous games where he is productive – and WR Odell Beckham Jr. – who returned to the lineup in Week 9 after being out in Week 8 with a stomach contusion.

Beckham got his first touchdown reception last week against the Seahawks. Beckham didn't play in the first Browns and Ravens matchup and poses another threat to the defensive backs.

"They have a full arsenal of guys, you mentioned tight ends," DC Jim Schwartz said. "They got a couple tight ends that are tough outs, particularly in the passing game. But veteran player like (Nelson) Agholor, veteran player like Odell, young player like (Zay) Flowers. They have weapons at a lot of different places, and we have to play our best on defense."

Photos: Ravens Week Practice

Check out photos of the team working to prepare for the Baltimore Ravens

Photo-Sponsor-2023 copy
1 / 78
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
2 / 78

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
3 / 78

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
4 / 78

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
5 / 78

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Vincent Gray (31) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
6 / 78

Safety Vincent Gray (31) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
7 / 78

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
8 / 78

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
9 / 78

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
10 / 78

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
11 / 78

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Geron Christian (64) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
12 / 78

Offensive tackle Geron Christian (64) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
13 / 78

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
14 / 78

Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
15 / 78

Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
16 / 78

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
17 / 78

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
18 / 78

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Vincent Gray (31) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
19 / 78

Safety Vincent Gray (31) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Trinity Benson (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
20 / 78

Wide receiver Trinity Benson (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
21 / 78

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
22 / 78

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
23 / 78

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
24 / 78

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
25 / 78

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
26 / 78

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Charlie Thomas III (35) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
27 / 78

Linebacker Charlie Thomas III (35) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
28 / 78

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Trinity Benson (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
29 / 78

Wide receiver Trinity Benson (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Justin Murray (67) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
30 / 78

Offensive tackle Justin Murray (67) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
31 / 78

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
32 / 78

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Leroy Watson IV (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
33 / 78

Offensive tackle Leroy Watson IV (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kenyan Drake (39) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
34 / 78

Running back Kenyan Drake (39) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Matthew Adams (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
35 / 78

Linebacker Matthew Adams (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
36 / 78

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
37 / 78

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
38 / 78

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
39 / 78

Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Justin Murray (67) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
40 / 78

Offensive tackle Justin Murray (67) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
41 / 78

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
42 / 78

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver James Proche II (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
43 / 78

Wide receiver James Proche II (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
44 / 78

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Geron Christian (64) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
45 / 78

Offensive tackle Geron Christian (64) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
46 / 78

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
47 / 78

Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
48 / 78

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
49 / 78

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
50 / 78

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
51 / 78

Center Luke Wypler (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
52 / 78

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
53 / 78

Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
54 / 78

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
55 / 78

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
56 / 78

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
57 / 78

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
58 / 78

Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
59 / 78

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
60 / 78

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
61 / 78

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Trinity Benson (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
62 / 78

Wide receiver Trinity Benson (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Trinity Benson (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
63 / 78

Wide receiver Trinity Benson (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.
64 / 78

Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 8, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
65 / 78

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
66 / 78

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
67 / 78

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
68 / 78

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
69 / 78

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
70 / 78

Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
71 / 78

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
72 / 78

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
73 / 78

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
74 / 78

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
75 / 78

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
76 / 78

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Justin Murray (67) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
77 / 78

Offensive tackle Justin Murray (67) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.
78 / 78

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Yet, the Browns have the personnel to nullify their opponents. Physicality will be the common theme of the upcoming game, and it starts with the Browns defensive backs. They can use press coverage to their advantage against Flowers, Nelson, and Beckham, who are skilled but not aggressive receivers who like contact. The trio likes to get downfield and catch deep passes rather than playing between the sticks. The Browns corners can limit their big play ability with the physicality at the line of scrimmage.  

The Browns have two cornerbacks who excel in man coverage. CB Denzel Ward has allowed a passer rating of just 24.2 in single coverage this season, according to Pro Football Focus. CB Martin Emerson has a 40.8 passer rating when targeted this season, which is third in the NFL.

Stopping Andrews with press coverage may be more complicated since he is coming out of the slot and is a big guy. It will be the Browns safety's job to contain Andrews, the best pass option on the Ravens. It can be hard, but the Browns safeties are up for the challenge.

"He's a good tight end, man," S Grant Delpit said. "You can't take it away from him. He's very comfortable in their offense. He finds some open spaces on his own coverage. So, you always got to be aware of where 89 is at. They got a lot of playmakers, but we got a game plan."

Related Links

Related Content

news

How the Browns run game has evolved in the first half of the season

Cleveland is fifth in the league in total rushing yards
news

How the Browns balanced attack offense can exploit the Ravens defense

In Deshaun Watson's four full games this season, the Browns scored both a rushing and passing touchdown
news

Browns nominate Kathy Laurich-Hryb for the NFL's 2023 Fan of the Year

Laurich-Hryb is a season ticket member with a ticket account that has been in her family for over 75 years
news

Browns look to break even with Ravens after loss in Week 4

Cleveland will travel to Baltimore for the second matchup this season
Advertising