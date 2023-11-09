Analyzing Browns defensive backs against Ravens receiving corps

When you think of the Ravens offense, the run game and QB Lamar Jackson are the first things that come to mind; and rightfully so, as the combination has been lethal in past seasons. However, this season, the Ravens receiving corps has added another element that opposing teams must look out for when facing Baltimore.

The Browns defensive backs will have their work cut out for them going against the Ravens receivers on Sunday in Baltimore. In the first meeting, the Browns defensive backs had a tough time guarding TE Mark Andrews, who is used more as a receiver for the Ravens, and WR Zay Flowers.

Andrews caught all five passes thrown his way for 80 yards and scored two touchdowns. Flowers caught three passes for 56 yards, including a 43-yard reception that led to a Ravens touchdown.

"We didn't play the best game that game," CB Denzel Ward said of the Week 4 matchup. "So, looking to see how we could clean it up and fix it for this next time around, focus to get a win."

The Ravens receiving corps also has two veterans in WR Nelson Agholor – who has spontaneous games where he is productive – and WR Odell Beckham Jr. – who returned to the lineup in Week 9 after being out in Week 8 with a stomach contusion.

Beckham got his first touchdown reception last week against the Seahawks. Beckham didn't play in the first Browns and Ravens matchup and poses another threat to the defensive backs.