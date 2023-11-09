How the Browns run game has evolved in the first half of the season

When the Browns lost Nick Chubb to the season-ending knee injury in Week 2, it raised questions about how the run game would bounce back this season.

Yet, over the last eight weeks, the Browns have been able to recreate their run game using RB Kareem Hunt, Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. in the backfield. They each bring a variation to their skillset, which allows the three to complement one another.

"I think we complement each other pretty good," Hunt said.

Ford first stepped into the starting role for Week 3 as Hunt adjusted back and returned to game shape. They struggled to find success in the run game against the Titans in Week 3, when Pierre Strong Jr. rushed for a high of 27 yards and finished the game with 78 rushing yards. In Week 4 against Baltimore, the Browns didn't break 100 rushing yards once again, when they finished the game with 93 rushing yards on 25 carries.

Yet, their success in the run game began to change following their bye week. They have rushed for over 100 yards in their last four games.

The Browns took off for 160 rushing yards against the 49ers in Week 6 and one touchdown by Hunt. Week 7 the run game excelled with three rushing touchdowns, two from Hunt and one from Ford, as well as a 69-yard run by Ford. Week 8, Hunt scored yet again on a carry, and the Browns rushed for 155 yards on 40 carries. Then in Week 9, the Browns rushed for 113 yards and one touchdown by Hunt.