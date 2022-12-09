Injury Report

Injury Report: Browns list WR Amari Cooper as questionable vs. Bengals

Cooper is the Browns’ only player with an injury designation for Week 14

Dec 09, 2022 at 01:46 PM
The Browns are heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Bengals on Sunday with just one injury designation: WR Amari Cooper was ruled questionable with a hip injury he suffered Thursday in practice.

Cooper did not practice Friday.

"Didn't feel like he was able to go today," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We have to take this over the next couple days and see where it lands."

With no other players listed, that means the Browns are set to return TE David Njoku after he missed last week with a knee injury suffered in Week 12 against the Buccaneers. Njoku practiced each day this week and should serve as another key playmaker for QB Deshaun Watson in his second start.

"Dave has looked like himself," Stefanski said. "He looks good."

WR David Bell is also expected to play after he missed most of last week's game with a thumb injury suffered on the first offensive drive. If Cooper is unable to play, he and Donovan Peoples-Jones would be two top receiving options on the depth chart.

Photos: Bengals Week Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
1 / 58

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
2 / 58

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
3 / 58

Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
4 / 58

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
5 / 58

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
6 / 58

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
7 / 58

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
8 / 58

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
9 / 58

Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
10 / 58

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Ben Stille (57) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
11 / 58

Defensive tackle Ben Stille (57) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
12 / 58

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
13 / 58

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
14 / 58

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
15 / 58

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
16 / 58

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
17 / 58

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
18 / 58

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
19 / 58

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
20 / 58

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
21 / 58

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
22 / 58

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sam Kamara (92) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
23 / 58

Linebacker Sam Kamara (92) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
24 / 58

Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
25 / 58

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
26 / 58

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
27 / 58

Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
28 / 58

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
29 / 58

Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) and Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
30 / 58

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) and Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
31 / 58

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
32 / 58

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
33 / 58

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
34 / 58

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
35 / 58

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
36 / 58

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Quality Control Coach Ashton Grant during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
37 / 58

Offensive Quality Control Coach Ashton Grant during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
38 / 58

A helmet during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
39 / 58

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
40 / 58

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
41 / 58

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
42 / 58

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
43 / 58

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
44 / 58

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
45 / 58

Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
46 / 58

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
47 / 58

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
48 / 58

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
49 / 58

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
50 / 58

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
51 / 58

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
52 / 58

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
53 / 58

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
54 / 58

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
55 / 58

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
56 / 58

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
57 / 58

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) and Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.
58 / 58

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) and Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
