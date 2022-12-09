Injury Report: Browns list WR Amari Cooper as questionable vs. Bengals

The Browns are heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Bengals on Sunday with just one injury designation: WR Amari Cooper was ruled questionable with a hip injury he suffered Thursday in practice.

Cooper did not practice Friday.

"Didn't feel like he was able to go today," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We have to take this over the next couple days and see where it lands."

With no other players listed, that means the Browns are set to return TE David Njoku after he missed last week with a knee injury suffered in Week 12 against the Buccaneers. Njoku practiced each day this week and should serve as another key playmaker for QB Deshaun Watson in his second start.

"Dave has looked like himself," Stefanski said. "He looks good."