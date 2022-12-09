Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - Team Wins

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.
This brand new episode features the following:
— Exclusive mic'd up footage of QB Jacoby Brissett in his possible final game as the Browns' starter in their win over the Buccaneers in Week 12.
— A behind-the-scenes look of QB Deshaun Watson preparing for his Browns debut in Week 13.
— Coverage of the Browns' win over the Texans, featuring mic'd up clips from CB Greg Newsome II.
— Exclusive interviews with QB coach Drew Petzing, Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio, Chad O'Shea, Jacoby Brissett, Kevin Stefanski, Joe Woods and Newsome.
Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or the Browns’ official YouTube channel for full access to all future episodes of Building the Browns in 2022.