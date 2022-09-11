Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - Training Camp | Part 3

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.
This brand new episode features the following:
– Behind-the-scenes footage of the final two weeks of the preseason with action from the practice field and inside CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
– A Mic'd up segment with head coach Kevin Stefanski from the practice fields, as well as other mic'd up moments with Anthony Schwartz, Callie Brownson and Kevin Rogers.
– A peek into the journey of undrafted safety D'Anthony Bell as he worked his way onto the Browns' 53-man roster, including scenes from when he learned he made the team.
— Exclusive interviews with Jeff Howard, Andrew Berry, Alex Van Pelt, Joe Woods and more.
Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or the Browns’ official YouTube channel for full access to all future episodes of Building the Browns in 2022.