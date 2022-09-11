Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - Training Camp | Part 3

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.

This brand new episode features the following:

– Behind-the-scenes footage of the final two weeks of the preseason with action from the practice field and inside CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

– A Mic'd up segment with head coach Kevin Stefanski from the practice fields, as well as other mic'd up moments with Anthony Schwartz, Callie Brownson and Kevin Rogers.

– A peek into the journey of undrafted safety D'Anthony Bell as he worked his way onto the Browns' 53-man roster, including scenes from when he learned he made the team.

— Exclusive interviews with Jeff Howard, Andrew Berry, Alex Van Pelt, Joe Woods and more.