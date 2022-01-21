Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - The Season Finale

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" presented by CrossCountry Mortgage is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.

This brand new episode features the following:

— Behind-the-scenes footage and interviews as the Browns wrapped up the 2021 season, including the delayed, COVID-affected game with the Raiders, Monday Night Football in Pittsburgh and the season finale against the Bengals.

— Comprehensive coverage of Doug Dieken's final game as a Browns broadcaster, including a visit to his home, which is chock full of unique memorabilia he's collected over the years.

— Inside access to the home of rookie RB Demetric Felton, who reflects on a rookie season that saw him catch the team's first and last passing touchdowns.

— Exclusive interviews with Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, Myles Garrett and more.