Building the Browns

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Salute to Service

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

Dec 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM
ClevelandBrowns.com

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" presented by CrossCountry Mortgage is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.

This brand new episode features the following:

  • Behind the scenes access as Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio sign contract extensions to fortify their future with the team.
  • Baker Mayfield discusses why he honored Navy Corpsman Max Soviak with special cleats.
  • Off the field time with Teller, who attended Fight for the Green Berets during the bye week.
  • Exclusive interviews with Bitonio, Teller, Kevin Stefanski, Mike Priefer and more!

Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or the Browns' official YouTube channel for full access to all of this season's Building the Browns episodes.

