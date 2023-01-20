Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - Reflections

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.

This brand new episode features the following:

— Coverage of Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry in their end-of-season press conference.

— A behind-the-scenes look inside locker room clean-out day.

— An at-home visit and extensive footage with undrafted rookie safety D'Anthony Bell as he closes the curtains on his first NFL season.