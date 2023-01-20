Building the Browns

Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - Reflections

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

Jan 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM
ClevelandBrowns.com

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.

This brand new episode features the following:

— Coverage of Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry in their end-of-season press conference.

— A behind-the-scenes look inside locker room clean-out day.

— An at-home visit and extensive footage with undrafted rookie safety D'Anthony Bell as he closes the curtains on his first NFL season.

Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or the Browns’ official YouTube channel for full access to all future episodes of Building the Browns in 2022.

