Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - Training Camp | Part 2

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

Aug 28, 2022 at 11:30 AM
The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.

This brand new episode features the following:

– Comprehensive coverage of all the action from training camp, including scenes from the preseason games against the Jaguars and Eagles.

– Mic'd up segments with CB A.J. Green during the Jaguars' game and CB M.J. Emerson Jr. and S John Johnson III during joint practices with the Eagles from CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

– A discussion with LB Tony Fields II about his big game against the Eagles and his goals for his second NFL season.

— Exclusive interviews with Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry and more.

Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or the Browns’ official YouTube channel for full access to all future episodes of Building the Browns in 2022.

