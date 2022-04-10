Building the Browns

Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - Into the Offseason

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

Apr 10, 2022 at 11:30 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.

This brand new episode features the following:

— Comprehensive coverage of pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Jeff Howard at the East-West Shrine Bowl and how he handled his job as a defensive coordinator for the West team.

— Behind-the-scenes footage and interviews from the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, featuring Browns offensive quality control coach Ashton Grant.

— Insight from Chief of Staff Callie Brownson on what the Browns do to develop their coaches and what the coaching staff completes in the first part of the offseason.

— Exclusive interviews with Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry and more.

Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or the Browns' official YouTube channel for full access to all future episodes of Building the Browns in 2022.

Related Content

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - The Season Finale

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Salute to Service

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Trust the Process

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Lead The Way

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Training Camp | Part 3

Get ready for the season opener with a brand new episode!

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Training Camp | Part 2

The Regional Emmy-Award winning docu-series is back with another episode!

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Training Camp | Part 1

The Regional Emmy-Award winning docu-series is back with another episode!

news

"Building the Browns" is back with an all new episode!

Episode 5 of the 2021 season sets the stage for training camp

news

5 things we learned from Episode 13 of Building the Browns

Here's what we learned from the behind-the-scenes action from the "Building the Browns" production crew in the Browns' 2020 playoff run

news

Watch Building the Browns: The Playoffs

The new episode premieres Sunday at 11 a.m. on the Browns' YouTube channel

news

Watch Building the Browns: In the Hunt

The new episode premieres at 8 p.m. on the Browns' YouTube channel

Advertising