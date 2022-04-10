Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - Into the Offseason

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.

This brand new episode features the following:

— Comprehensive coverage of pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Jeff Howard at the East-West Shrine Bowl and how he handled his job as a defensive coordinator for the West team.

— Behind-the-scenes footage and interviews from the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, featuring Browns offensive quality control coach Ashton Grant.

— Insight from Chief of Staff Callie Brownson on what the Browns do to develop their coaches and what the coaching staff completes in the first part of the offseason.

— Exclusive interviews with Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry and more.