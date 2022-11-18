Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - Process and Development

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.
This brand new episode features the following:
— A deep-dive into the Browns as they near the halfway point of the season with QB Jacoby Brissett, as well as a peek into Brissett's Halloween Fashion Show, where he and several other Browns players dressed up with kids from The Littlest Heroes and University Hospitals.
— Comprehensive coverage of the Browns' big Week 8 Halloween win over the Bengals on Monday Night Football, including mic'd up sounds from Grant Delpit
— Go behind-the-scenes of trade deadline action with Vice President of Player Personnel Process & Development Ken Kovash, including snippets of how the trade for Deion Jones progressed.
— Exclusive interviews with Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, Brissett, Delpit and several Browns scouting assistants
Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or the Browns’ official YouTube channel for full access to all future episodes of Building the Browns in 2022.