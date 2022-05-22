Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - Rookie Minicamp

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.
This brand new episode features the following:
— Behind-the-scenes footage of players and coaches completing on-field work and meetings during Phase Two of offseason workouts.
— Comprehensive coverage from rookie minicamp, including mic'd up segments from the practice fields with Kevin Stefanski, defensive line coach Chris Kiffin and defensive coordinator Joe Woods.
— A visit with new defensive end Chase Winovich as he takes a golf lesson, as well as other off-the-field snippets from the team.
— Exclusive interviews with the rookies, Stefanski and Director of Player Engagement Ron Brewer as he walks through the Rookie Success Program and more.
