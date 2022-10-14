Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - Week by Week

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.

This brand new episode features the following:

— Comprehensive coverage of each of the Browns' first five games of the 2022 season, including a look into the team meeting before Week 1 vs. Carolina and the victory speech in the locker room.

— Behind-the-scenes footage from the practice fields and on gameday.

— Mic'd up segments during games with Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Kevin Stefanski, Joe Woods, Kareem Hunt and David Njoku.

— Interviews with Garrett, Chubb, Stefanski, Stump Mitchell, Alex Van Pelt, Chris Kiffin and more.