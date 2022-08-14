Building the Browns

Presented by

Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - Training Camp | Part 1

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

Aug 14, 2022 at 11:30 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.

This brand new episode features the following:

– Behind-the-scenes footage of activities and practices as the Browns begin training camp, including access from media day with Donovan Peoples-Jones

– A peak inside the linebacker's room with mic'd up segments from Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jacob Phillips

– Exclusive footage and mic'd up clips from rookie WR Michael Woods II as he grinds through his first ever training camp

– Other exclusive Interviews with Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, Jason Tarver, Chad O'Shea and Shaun Huls

Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or the Browns’ official YouTube channel for full access to all future episodes of Building the Browns in 2022.

Related Content

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - Team Chemistry

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - Rookie Minicamp

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - The Draft

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - New Additions

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - Into the Offseason

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - The Season Finale

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Salute to Service

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Trust the Process

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Lead The Way

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Training Camp | Part 3

Get ready for the season opener with a brand new episode!

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Training Camp | Part 2

The Regional Emmy-Award winning docu-series is back with another episode!

Advertising