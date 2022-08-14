Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - Training Camp | Part 1

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.
This brand new episode features the following:
– Behind-the-scenes footage of activities and practices as the Browns begin training camp, including access from media day with Donovan Peoples-Jones
– A peak inside the linebacker's room with mic'd up segments from Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jacob Phillips
– Exclusive footage and mic'd up clips from rookie WR Michael Woods II as he grinds through his first ever training camp
– Other exclusive Interviews with Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, Jason Tarver, Chad O'Shea and Shaun Huls
Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or the Browns’ official YouTube channel for full access to all future episodes of Building the Browns in 2022.