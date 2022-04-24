Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - New Additions

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.

This brand new episode features the following:

— Behind-the-scenes footage of new Browns players, including WR Amari Cooper and QB Deshaun Watson, as they arrive in Cleveland and come to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

— Coverage of the Browns at the NFL Combine, including a snapshot of pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea's work and how he evaluates prospects.

— A look at how the Browns scout college pro days from the perspective of area scout Zach Ayers, who attended USC's Pro Day.

— Exclusive interviews with Andrew Berry and select coaches and players.