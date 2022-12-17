The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Ravens

2. Win via the pass

Since Week 9 when they acquired an elite linebacker in Roquan Smith, the Ravens are allowing just 55 yards per game on the ground and have surrendered just 2.8 yards per carry, both fewest in the NFL. They haven't allowed a single 100-yard rusher this season, and Nick Chubb's 91 yards in Week 7 are the most anyone has produced against the Ravens in 2022. As for Chubb, he has not reached 100 yards against the Ravens in six straight games, so it's likely the Browns will have to generate big plays and points via Deshaun Watson and the passing game.

The Ravens are 26th against the pass this year, allowing 250 yards and nearly 1.5 passing touchdowns passing per game. In the first meeting, Jacoby Brissett was 22-for-27 (81 percent) for 258 yards and a 106.5 quarterback rating. Averaging nearly 10 yards per attempt should help the Browns move the ball and get points on a Ravens secondary that has had its struggles at cornerback. Marcus Peters is back off of an ACL injury from last season and is allowing a completion percentage of 71 percent, a quarterback rating of 118 and five touchdowns in coverage. Kyle Hamilton, a rookie first-round pick, is playing the big nickel of late and has struggled in coverage to the tune of an 83 percent completion percentage and a 133 QB rating. The Browns need to give Watson time to find Amari Cooper, the red hot Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku, and the Browns should find success through the air.

3. Stop the Run

Last week, the Ravens ran for 215 yards in their win over the Steelers and were led by J.K. Dobbins with 120 yards, while Gus Edwards added another 66. Baltimore attempted just 17 passes in the game, but it was enough due to the incredible dominance on the ground. If the Browns are going to win this game and slow down the Ravens rushing attack, which will also feature a big dose of runs from Huntley, they must be gap and assignment sound against the run. If they can play the run well, especially on early downs, they will get the Ravens into obvious passing situations, and that's not where their offense thrives.