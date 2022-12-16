Burning Questions for Week 15 vs. Ravens

2. Can Ravens slow down Huntley?

The Ravens' QB situation will be interesting, too, with QB Tyler Huntley set to make his second consecutive start for their injured Pro Bowl starter, Lamar Jackson (knee). Huntley started for the Ravens last week in their win over the Steelers but exited the game in the third quarter and was placed in concussion protocol. He was a full participant the last two practice days this week, though, and is expected to start.

The Browns remember Huntley well from when he started the Ravens' second game against them last season and nearly helped them pull off an 18-point comeback in the second half in a 24-22 Browns win. Huntley threw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to give the Ravens a chance late and also rushed six times for 45 yards.

The Browns are fully aware that Huntley poses dangers as a dual-threat QB and treated their preparation for him similarly to how they'd prepare for Jackson. While Huntley might not have the same arm strength as Jackson, the Ravens still don't have to change much about their offense — which is predicated on lots of run-pass option plays and pre-snap motions to confuse the defense — with Huntley under center.

"He's fast. He's elusive," Garrett said. "He's a lot of things that (Ravens QB) Lamar (Jackson) is, really. He just needs a little bit more polish. I think can be that capable of a player if he gets a chance somewhere. It just felt like you were trying to chase down a chicken like doused in honey or something.

"He shook me. He shook JD (DE Jadeveon Clowney). Took down one of the Maliks (former Browns DTs Malik Jackson and Malik McDowell) and then another play got the other Malik (laughter). It was ridiculous. It was all in like a two-play span. The guy is athletically one of the top guys in the league. Just have to be prepared for that, try to keep him in the pocket like we would Lamar and treat him with a lot of respect."

3. Can Browns re-spark the run game?

The Browns could make the operation a lot easier for Watson this week if they're able to revive their run game, which was slowed to 71 total yards last week against the Bengals and hasn't scored a touchdown the last two games.

RB Nick Chubb was slowed to 34 yards last game and 80 yards the previous game against the Texans' last-ranked run defense. It's been a challenge for the Browns to generate the same rushing production since Watson became the starter, and it's something that will likely have to improve for Watson to take bigger strides in his game, too.

"We have to do the little things right," Watson said. "That's taking the little easy plays that the defense gives us and the run game and getting that going. Once we can kind of put all of that together, then the big plays are going to take care of itself."