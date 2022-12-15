Injury Report: Browns rule WR David Bell questionable vs. Ravens

The Browns will head into Saturday's game against the Ravens with just one player tabbed with an injury designation.

WR David Bell (toe, thumb) is questionable and is the lone player on the list, and all other players on the active roster will be good to play.

"He's been dealing with a foot issue, a toe issue the last couple weeks, so we'll see how he does over the next 48 hours," head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

WR Amari Cooper practiced Friday after he sat out of practice Tuesday and Wednesday due to a hip injury and is expected to play through the injury for the second straight week. He played 62 snaps (82 percent) against the Bengals last week, which has mirrored his normal workload this season.