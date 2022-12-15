Injury Report

Injury Report: Browns rule WR David Bell questionable vs. Ravens

Bell was the lone player listed on the injury report for Saturday’s game

Dec 15, 2022 at 01:43 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

121522_InjuryReport

The Browns will head into Saturday's game against the Ravens with just one player tabbed with an injury designation.

WR David Bell (toe, thumb) is questionable and is the lone player on the list, and all other players on the active roster will be good to play.

"He's been dealing with a foot issue, a toe issue the last couple weeks, so we'll see how he does over the next 48 hours," head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

WR Amari Cooper practiced Friday after he sat out of practice Tuesday and Wednesday due to a hip injury and is expected to play through the injury for the second straight week. He played 62 snaps (82 percent) against the Bengals last week, which has mirrored his normal workload this season.

"He's going to go," Stefanski said. "Again, it's one of those things you have to get to Saturday and see how he is feeling. I know he's going to be battling through it, but he looked good out there today."

Photos: Ravens Week Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
1 / 88

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio's helmet before practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
2 / 88

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio's helmet before practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
3 / 88

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
4 / 88

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
5 / 88

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
6 / 88

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
7 / 88

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
8 / 88

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Marquez Stevenson (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
9 / 88

Wide Receiver Marquez Stevenson (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
10 / 88

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
11 / 88

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
12 / 88

Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
13 / 88

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio's helmet before practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
14 / 88

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio's helmet before practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Storey Jackson (49) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
15 / 88

Linebacker Storey Jackson (49) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
16 / 88

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
17 / 88

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
18 / 88

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) and Defensive tackle Ben Stille (57) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
19 / 88

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) and Defensive tackle Ben Stille (57) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
20 / 88

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
21 / 88

Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
22 / 88

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Greg Mancz (65) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
23 / 88

Center Greg Mancz (65) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
24 / 88

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
25 / 88

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
26 / 88

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
27 / 88

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Storey Jackson (49) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
28 / 88

Linebacker Storey Jackson (49) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
29 / 88

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
30 / 88

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
31 / 88

Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
32 / 88

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
33 / 88

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
34 / 88

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
35 / 88

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
36 / 88

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
37 / 88

Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
38 / 88

Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
39 / 88

Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
40 / 88

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
41 / 88

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
42 / 88

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
43 / 88

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
44 / 88

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
45 / 88

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
46 / 88

Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96), Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
47 / 88

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96), Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio's helmet before practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
48 / 88

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio's helmet before practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
49 / 88

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
50 / 88

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sam Kamara (92) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
51 / 88

Linebacker Sam Kamara (92) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
52 / 88

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
53 / 88

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
54 / 88

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
55 / 88

Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
56 / 88

Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
57 / 88

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
58 / 88

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
59 / 88

Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
60 / 88

Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Marquez Stevenson (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
61 / 88

Wide Receiver Marquez Stevenson (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
62 / 88

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
63 / 88

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
64 / 88

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
65 / 88

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
66 / 88

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
67 / 88

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
68 / 88

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
69 / 88

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
70 / 88

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
71 / 88

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
72 / 88

Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
73 / 88

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
74 / 88

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
75 / 88

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
76 / 88

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
77 / 88

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
78 / 88

Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
79 / 88

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
\Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
80 / 88

\Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
81 / 88

Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
82 / 88

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
83 / 88

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
84 / 88

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Athletic Trainer Pat Rock during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
85 / 88

Assistant Athletic Trainer Pat Rock during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
86 / 88

Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
87 / 88

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
88 / 88

Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
