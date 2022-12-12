Takeaways

Presented by

3 Big Takeaways: Deshaun Watson shows improvement in tough loss

Watson looked more comfortable and consistent in a losing effort against a divisional rival

Dec 11, 2022 at 08:17 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

121122_Takeaways

The Browns lost, 23-10, to the Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium, dropping their record to 5-8.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Watson shows improvement

Despite the loss, the Browns still departed Cincinnati with one big silver-lining — QB Deshaun Watson looked much better than he did a week ago than his debut in Houston.

Watson completed 26 of 42 pass attempts for 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception and delivered several throws that looked similar to the ones he was able to complete before his 700-day gap between NFL starts. He also rushed six times for 33 yards. His footwork and throwing motions were much improved compared to last week, when several of his passes were off-target and prevented the offense from finding a rhythm.

The Browns will still need Watson to do much more to consistently compete with a team as talented as the Bengals, but it's a step in the right direction that the Browns needed to see.

"Most definitely," Watson said when asked if he felt more comfortable. "Just keep letting the game come to me. That's going to continue to speed up the process and the game plan. Each week, it's going to get a little bit better and a little bit better."

Watson found his first passing touchdown with the Browns in the third quarter with a 13-yard connection to David Njoku, whose reception was the third of three consecutive completions from Watson and capped arguably the best-looking offensive sequence in the game. Watson hit Njoku for a 6-yard completion on fourth down to keep the drive alive, then found him again for 14 yards to set up the touchdown.

But on the next offense series, Watson threw his first interception with the Browns. He was looking deep for Donovan Peoples-Jones but didn't anticipate the coverage from Bengals S Jessie Bates III, who was roaming in the deep part of the field and raced over in time to cut the pass off.

"I was late," Watson said. "We had a post going, and the backside safety, Bates, cut it a little bit … I can't do that. I probably should've just taken the checkdown. I felt like I could make that throw, and I have to make that throw."

Those are part of the growing pains the Browns expected to see from Watson, who still gave the Browns a chance to come back within one possession on the next drive when Cleveland reached Cincinnati's 6-yard line but faced a crucial fourth down with 5:29 left.

Watson attempted a fade pass to Peoples-Jones on the play and appeared to place the ball in a favorable position for him, but he was unable to hang onto it. Watson still took onus on the incompletion and said those plays will become successful in the future when he learns more about his receivers preferences on certain plays.

"I told him (after), 'We're going to make that play,'" Watson said. "'I'm going to give you a better ball and another opportunity.' This is something we can watch on the tape and say, 'Hey, in these certain situations and this down and distance leading to the goal, I can put the ball placement in a different area so you can get a better opportunity.'"

All told, Watson still looked a step closer toward rediscovering the Pro Bowl level he displayed his first four seasons in the league.

"(He had) some really good moments," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I know there are some plays he wants back, but I thought there were some good moments."

Photos: Week 14 - Browns at Bengals Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Bengals in Week 14

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
1 / 81

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
2 / 81

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
3 / 81

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
4 / 81

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
5 / 81

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
6 / 81

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
7 / 81

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
8 / 81

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
9 / 81

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
10 / 81

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
11 / 81

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
12 / 81

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
13 / 81

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
14 / 81

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
15 / 81

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
16 / 81

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
17 / 81

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
18 / 81

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
19 / 81

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
20 / 81

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
21 / 81

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
22 / 81

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
23 / 81

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
24 / 81

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
25 / 81

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
26 / 81

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
27 / 81

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
28 / 81

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
29 / 81

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
30 / 81

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
31 / 81

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
32 / 81

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
33 / 81

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
34 / 81

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
35 / 81

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
36 / 81

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
37 / 81

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
38 / 81

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
39 / 81

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
40 / 81

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
41 / 81

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
42 / 81

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
43 / 81

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
44 / 81

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
45 / 81

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
46 / 81

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
47 / 81

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
48 / 81

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
49 / 81

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
50 / 81

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
51 / 81

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
52 / 81

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
53 / 81

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
54 / 81

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
55 / 81

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
56 / 81

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
57 / 81

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
58 / 81

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
59 / 81

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
60 / 81

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
61 / 81

Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
62 / 81

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
63 / 81

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
64 / 81

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
65 / 81

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
66 / 81

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
67 / 81

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
68 / 81

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
69 / 81

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
70 / 81

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
71 / 81

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
72 / 81

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
73 / 81

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
74 / 81

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
75 / 81

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
76 / 81

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
77 / 81

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
78 / 81

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
79 / 81

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
80 / 81

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
81 / 81

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

2. First-half penalties created big hole

The Browns fell behind for the first time in the second quarter due to one painful sequence that featured four penalties on a single drive.

The first penalty was a defensive holding call on CB M.J. Emerson that gave the Bengals a first down. The second was a roughing the kicker call on LB Tony Fields when the Bengals were punting. DE Isaiah Thomas took an illegal use of hands penalty two plays later, giving the Bengals another first down, and CB Denzel Ward was flagged for defensive pass interference on the next play, giving the Bengals another 33 yards.

Four plays later, the Bengals were in the end zone.

"(The penalties) all kind of came on one drive," Stefanski said. "I have to look at all of them, and, obviously, you want guys to play hard and with clean technique, and there are certain times that maybe it's not the strongest call, those types of things, but ultimately they really cost us today."

Those four penalties accounted for 58 of the 98 yards the Browns lost from nine total penalties. The penalty yardage was the most the Browns have had in a game this season, and 83 of them (from seven penalties) were added in the first half.

3. No giving up despite playoff odds

The Browns' road to the playoffs became significantly murkier with the loss. A four-game winning streak to end the season and a heavy amount of help from other teams around the AFC is now likely their only path to the postseason.

ButMyles Garrett said the Browns aren't turning the page on the season. He admitted that it's hard knowing the playoff chances are even more slim, but he believes the Browns can still take gratitude in a strong finish — which would provide plenty of hope for next season — and the possibility of playing spoiler to other playoff-hopeful teams. Those teams include the Ravens (9-4) next week when the Browns return to Cleveland, the Saints (4-9) the week after and the Commanders (7-5-1) in Week 17.

"I don't know what our chances are," Garrett said. "I don't know what the percentage is. I just know that next week, we have to go punch somebody in the mouth, and if our chances are zero, we have to knock out somebody else's chances. I'm not giving up, and this team's not giving up no matter where we stand. It's all about pride and it's all about desire."

Related Content

news

3 Big Takeaways: Deshaun Watson shows rust in debut, but Browns found a way to overcome it on defense, special teams

The Browns used two defensive touchdowns and a punt return TD to overcome a slow game on offense

news

3 Big Takeaways: Jacoby Brissett plays hero for Browns in final expected start

In what could be his last start this season, Brissett propelled the Browns to a thrilling overtime finish over the Buccaneers in overtime

news

3 Big Takeaways: Self-inflicted errors lead to another costly loss

The Browns couldn't overcome their own mistakes in critical moments, which led to another disappointing loss to an AFC opponent

news

3 Big Takeaways: Browns fail to stop the run, can't find own rushing rhythm vs. Dolphins

The Browns couldn't defend the run nor find a rhythm with their own rushers against the Dolphins

news

3 Big Takeaways: Browns earn a needed sigh of relief before bye week

The Browns sorely needed a win before their bye week, and they found one in dominant fashion against a divisional opponent

news

3 Big Takeaways: Penalties cost Browns in pivotal moments vs. Ravens

Late-game penalties against the Browns shrunk their chances of overcoming a 10-point deficit to the Ravens

news

3 Big Takeaways: Browns 'beat ourselves' on offense, can't escape familiar defensive woes

The Browns still have big issues they must correct on both sides of the ball as they embark on a stretch of schedule that won't offer much relief

news

3 Big Takeaways: Poor decisions, lack of execution in 4th quarter cost Browns

The Browns wasted several late-game opportunities to take a lead against the Chargers

news

3 Big Takeaways: Costly mistakes early and late lead Browns to disappointment against Falcons

The Browns would've liked a few plays back in critical moments of the game — which occurred both early and late

news

3 Big Takeaways: Jacoby Brissett commands offense to perfection in crucial divisional win

Brissett connected with each of the top playmakers and looked in control for the second consecutive game

news

3 Big Takeaways: Browns know they have no room for excuses after late-game letdown

The Browns have several areas to clean up after they allowed the Jets to score 14 unanswered points in the final two minutes

Advertising