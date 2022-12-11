By the Numbers: Myles Garrett picks up 2 more sacks but Browns can't rally in Cincinnati

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 23-10 loss to the Bengals.
9 — Penalties committed by the Browns, a number of which were costly as the Bengals built a lead after a scoreless first quarter.
4 — Bengals first downs that came via Browns penalties.
4 — Third-down conversions for the Browns, who failed to convert on 11 others. They also went 3-for-6 on fourth downs.
276 — Passing yards for Deshaun Watson, who completed 26-of-42 passes, threw a touchdown and misfired on his second interception of the season. Watson also had 33 rushing yards.
119 — Receiving yards by Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase, who was the targeted receiver on 15 of Burrow's 33 passes.
114 — Career-high receiving yards for Donovan Peoples-Jones, who caught eight of 12 targets.
2 — Sacks for Myles Garrett, who has 12 on the season. In his last six games against the Bengals, Garrett has nine sacks.
71 — Rushing yards for the Browns on 25 attempts. Cleveland came into Sunday averaging 156 rushing yards per game.
6.9 — Yards per carry for Bengals RB Joe Mixon, who struggled in the first half before piling up most of his 96 rushing yards in the second half.
1 — Interception for LB Deion Jones, his first since the 2020 season.
