Browns donate new helmets to Lou Groza Titans Youth Football

The donation was part of the Browns’ “10 Days of Giving” celebration

Dec 10, 2022 at 02:39 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns on Thursday continued their “10 Days of Giving” celebrations by giving the Lou Groza Titans Youth Football program a new batch of helmets as part of the Browns' HELMETS program and Meijer.

Players from the elementary and middle school levels huddled inside a meeting room at the Berea Recreation Center for the unveiling of the new orange helmets, which will serve as updated and safer headgear and save the program the cost of supplying new helmets.

"It's a major need," said coach Keith Wilson, the Berea Recreation Assistant Director and Sports Commissioner. "Most of our helmets cycled out last year, and we've purchased some new ones for last year and this year, but this goes a long way to saving us money and replacing some helmets that we couldn't get re-certified."

The helmet donation was the third the Browns have made to youth football programs in Northeast Ohio this year. Since 2017, the HELMETS program, presented by Meijer and in association with University Hospitals and Xenith, has issued over 3,100 helmets to eligible youth and high school football programs. HELMETS aims to advance player health and safety and the Lou Groza Titans Youth Football team was selected as the Community Recipient to receive 60 new five-star Xenith helmets to use for the upcoming 2023 season.

