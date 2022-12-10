Browns donate new helmets to Lou Groza Titans Youth Football

The Browns on Thursday continued their “10 Days of Giving” celebrations by giving the Lou Groza Titans Youth Football program a new batch of helmets as part of the Browns' HELMETS program and Meijer.

Players from the elementary and middle school levels huddled inside a meeting room at the Berea Recreation Center for the unveiling of the new orange helmets, which will serve as updated and safer headgear and save the program the cost of supplying new helmets.

"It's a major need," said coach Keith Wilson, the Berea Recreation Assistant Director and Sports Commissioner. "Most of our helmets cycled out last year, and we've purchased some new ones for last year and this year, but this goes a long way to saving us money and replacing some helmets that we couldn't get re-certified."