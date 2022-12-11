Browns recognize 10 coaching nominees for High School Coach of the Year

Brian Fox

School: Elyria Catholic

2022 Record: 8-2

"His enthusiasm and love for both the game and his players is evident in all that he does. As result, the Elyria Catholic football program has grown from a team of 32 when he took over the program in to a current team of 85. His rookie season took a team that had only won 3 games the previous season to a record of 9 -3 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2010." - Elyria Catholic Athletic Director, Jim Piazza

Chuck Kyle

School: St. Ignatius

2022 Record: 6-3

"Coach Kyle was not looking for any celebrations this year, but it was essential for us to honor his legacy at Saint Ignatius High School. What we realized was how profound his impact has been over the years. How he has used football as a tool to help mold young men into strong and faithful, husbands, fathers, and friends. He epitomized what it meant to be a teacher/coach. At a time when education-based athletics is under immense pressure from professionalized youth sports, it was great to watch a man that was equally dedicated to teaching Chaucer and Shakespeare as he was to coaching football and track." - St. Ignatius Athletic Director, Rory Fitzpatrick

Bob Mihalik

School: Aurora

2022 Record: 8-4

Seasons with Program: 22

Additional Awards: Conference/League Coach of Year- 2019, 2016, 2015, 2013, 2012, 2010, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005 OHSFCA Region 6 Coach of Year- 2019, 2011, 2006 Picked to represent Ohio in Big 33 game as a coach vs PA in 2006 OHSAA Ethics, Integrity, and Sportsmanship Region 6 Coach of Year- 2008 Northeast Ohio Inland District Coach of Year- 2019, 2008, 2006 Cleveland Plain Dealer "Best of the Best" 7 County Coach of Year-2008 Akron Touchdown Club Coach of Year- 2019, 2012, 2011, 2008, 2006 Cleveland Touchdown Club Lee Tressel Memorial Coach of Year- 2011, 2008 National Football Foundation Northeast Ohio Coach of Year- 2008 Cleveland Plain Dealer Summit/Portage County Coach of Year- 2008, 2006 Picked to coach in Ohio North/South All Star Game - 2011 Coach Sam Scholars Legends Coach- 2021

Ted Ginn Sr.

School: Glenville

2022 Record: 9-0

"Coach Ginn has dedicated and sacrificed his entire life for young people, adults and the Glenville community since 1976. He took a football and made a life-saving business out of it. Coach Ginn has been a game changer, not only in this community and the state of Ohio, but has a national and global reach with his educational, life-saving system through football." - Glenville Athletic Director, Andrew Haynes

Ryan O'Rourke

School: Firelands

2022 Record: 7-3

"This season Coach O'Rourke became the winningest coach in Firelands High School History dating back to 1954. In coach O'Rourke's 6 years at Firelands he has coached his teams to 2 OHSAA playoff appearances advancing to the 3 round in 2020 achieving the first playoff win in school history along the way." - Firelands Athletic Director, Ty Sillman

Dave Bors

School: Riverside

2022 Record: 9-1

"The team has won the WRC outright. Has never been undefeated in the conference. They have defeated 2 defending state champions from 21' season (Chardon-OH, Martinsburg-WV)… Coach has to balance multiple roles being an AD and a head coach. Does a great job of delegating responsibility to his coaches. He has worked hard this year to keep the team focused on one week at a time. He has built a culture of excellence." - Riverside Principal, Bill Mayer

Tiger LaVerde

School: Kirtland

2022 Record: 10-0

"Whether stepping up to coach girls' flag football or lacrosse, inspiring students in the classroom, or simply showing support for other Kirtland athletic teams, Coach LaVerde has been invaluable to the Kirtland Schools developing a winning culture in its athletic programs and school community. Coach LaVerde has helped his athletes and students reach their maximum potential... His footprint extends far beyond the football field and the entire Kirtland community has benefited from Coach LaVerde's approach to coaching, teaching, and citizenship." - Kirtland Athletic Director, Matt Paul

Alex Nicholson

School: Shaker Heights

2022 Record: 3-7

"Coach Nicholson is committed to the holistic development of his student-athletes. He's been tasked with changing a culture and a mindset within a large athletic program, and he's dedicated to doing so each and every day. He works to provide opportunities for student-athletes to continue their careers at the collegiate level and does so with a full commitment to his student-athletes' short-term and long-term success" - Shaker Heights Athletic Director, Mike Babinec

Jay Rohr

School: Jackson

2022 Record: 5-5

"Coach Rohr instills character, discipline, work ethic and service in players, not only through his words, but through his actions. He cares deeply about his students and his athletes equally. He has created a culture of accountability through caring discipline that lifts up rather than leaving out. He does this in the classroom, on the field and in the community. Coach Rohr treats his students and student athletes like he does his four kids, making quality time for each and every one of them." - Jackson Athletic Director, Jeff Kracker

Tom Lombardo

School: St. Edward

2022 Record: 9-1