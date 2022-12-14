Browns to bring back white facemasks for Week 15 vs. Ravens

For the first time since 2005, the Browns will wear white facemasks on their normal orange helmets for the game as a nod to several storied eras in Browns history. Worn by the Browns from 1975-1995 and again from 1999-2005, the white facemask has been the look associated with the Kardiac Kids, the Bernie Kosar era and the first years after the team was revived in Cleveland as an expansion franchise.