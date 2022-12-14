Browns to bring back white facemasks for Week 15 vs. Ravens

The white facemasks will be worn for the first time since 2005

Dec 14, 2022 at 10:49 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns are bringing back a subtle tweak, but significant throwback look to their uniform set for Saturday's game against the Ravens.

For the first time since 2005, the Browns will wear white facemasks on their normal orange helmets for the game as a nod to several storied eras in Browns history. Worn by the Browns from 1975-1995 and again from 1999-2005, the white facemask has been the look associated with the Kardiac Kids, the Bernie Kosar era and the first years after the team was revived in Cleveland as an expansion franchise.

The facemask will temporarily replace the dark brown facemasks that have been worn by the Browns since 2015 and will last for once game. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Check out how they'll look below:

Photos: In Focus - White Facemask Reveal

Check out photos of the throwback white facemasks the Browns will wear on their helmets for their Week 15 game against the Ravens.

