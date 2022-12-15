News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Myles Garrett believes he's 'in the thick of it' for NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Garrett has steadily climbed up the league’s sack leaderboard — and hopes to finish the season in the No. 1 spot

Dec 15, 2022 at 03:31 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

121522_N&N

With four games left, Myles Garrett is ready to not only help the Browns finish the regular season strong, but make one final push toward winning an award he's always had his eyes on.

Garrett is still a candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year with 12 sacks in 12 games this season. He sits tied for third in the league in sacks and has made remarkable strides to the top of the leaderboard since missing one game in Week 4 due to the shoulder and bicep injuries he sustained in a car accident in September. He has sacks in six of the last eight games — including multiple sacks in four of those games.

Garrett is 2.5 sacks behind New England's Matthew Judon and San Francisco's Nick Bosa for the league lead. Las Vegas edge rusher Maxx Crosby (11.5 sacks) and Kansas City DT Chris Jones (11 sacks) are also top candidates.

But if Garrett emerges as the sack leader, he'll have an even stronger argument to win the award for the first time in his career.

"I would like to think that I'm in the thick of it," Garrett said Friday. "There are four games left, and there's no reason why I can't be at the top of the sack leaderboard. I'm going to keep on continuing to play at a high level and with high effort and give the most to these guys. At the end of the day, whatever is said and done, I gave it my all for my guys."

Regardless of what happens with the award, Garrett has certainly still received plenty of attention for building another impressive season. He leads all AFC edge rushers in Pro Bowl voting, which ends Thursday for fan voting.

"It feels like this year it is stacked all over the board with D ends who are playing at a very high level," Garrett said. "To lead that group, it means a lot. It's not guaranteed that I'm able to do that, especially coming off of the injury that I have. Being able to still come back, perform at a high level and help win games, all of that means a lot."

Photos: Ravens Week Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
1 / 88

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio's helmet before practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
2 / 88

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio's helmet before practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
3 / 88

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
4 / 88

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
5 / 88

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
6 / 88

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
7 / 88

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
8 / 88

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Marquez Stevenson (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
9 / 88

Wide Receiver Marquez Stevenson (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
10 / 88

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
11 / 88

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
12 / 88

Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
13 / 88

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio's helmet before practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
14 / 88

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio's helmet before practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Storey Jackson (49) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
15 / 88

Linebacker Storey Jackson (49) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
16 / 88

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
17 / 88

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
18 / 88

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) and Defensive tackle Ben Stille (57) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
19 / 88

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) and Defensive tackle Ben Stille (57) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
20 / 88

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
21 / 88

Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
22 / 88

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Greg Mancz (65) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
23 / 88

Center Greg Mancz (65) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
24 / 88

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
25 / 88

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
26 / 88

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
27 / 88

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Storey Jackson (49) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
28 / 88

Linebacker Storey Jackson (49) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
29 / 88

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
30 / 88

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
31 / 88

Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
32 / 88

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
33 / 88

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
34 / 88

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
35 / 88

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
36 / 88

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
37 / 88

Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
38 / 88

Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
39 / 88

Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
40 / 88

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
41 / 88

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
42 / 88

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
43 / 88

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
44 / 88

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
45 / 88

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
46 / 88

Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96), Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
47 / 88

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96), Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio's helmet before practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
48 / 88

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio's helmet before practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
49 / 88

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
50 / 88

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sam Kamara (92) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
51 / 88

Linebacker Sam Kamara (92) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
52 / 88

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
53 / 88

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
54 / 88

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
55 / 88

Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
56 / 88

Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
57 / 88

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
58 / 88

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
59 / 88

Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
60 / 88

Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Marquez Stevenson (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
61 / 88

Wide Receiver Marquez Stevenson (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.
62 / 88

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
63 / 88

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
64 / 88

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
65 / 88

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
66 / 88

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
67 / 88

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
68 / 88

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
69 / 88

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
70 / 88

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
71 / 88

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
72 / 88

Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
73 / 88

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
74 / 88

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
75 / 88

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
76 / 88

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
77 / 88

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
78 / 88

Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
79 / 88

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
\Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
80 / 88

\Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
81 / 88

Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
82 / 88

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
83 / 88

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
84 / 88

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Athletic Trainer Pat Rock during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
85 / 88

Assistant Athletic Trainer Pat Rock during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
86 / 88

Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
87 / 88

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.
88 / 88

Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 14, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Browns accept Greg Knapp challenge

Stefanski opened his news conference Thursday with a message about accepting a league-wide stair challenge in honor of Greg Knapp, who spent 25 years coaching in the NFL but was tragically struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle and passed away in July 2021.

The Browns will join five other teams around the league in doing stair climbs in the stadium before Saturday's game, a tradition Knapp did before every game during his coaching career, to help raise funds and awareness for the dangers of distracted driving.

"I do want to make mention that the 49ers challenged us, and challenge accepted," Stefanski said. "Those who knew Knapper, a great, great football coach and a great man. I wasn't very close to Knapper, but if you are coaching quarterbacks, in the NFL, he is somebody who is like a god figure in the quarterback circles in how he coached quarterbacks. I am very close to a lot of people who were close to Knapper – (Bears tight ends coach) Clancy Barone, (former NFL head coach) Gary Kubiak, (linebackers coach) Jason Tarver and (defensive coordinator) Joe Woods coached with Knapper.

"A really special man who is gone too soon. We want to raise awareness for his fund and for his memorial."

Related Links

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Browns still have 'business to handle' despite long playoff odds

The Browns understand where they sit in the playoff race but aren't taking their foot off the gas

news

News & Notes: Jack Conklin reflects on long recovery from knee injury

Conklin earned the respect from his teammates for the long hours of rehab he spent over the offseason to recover from a knee injury in 2021

news

News & Notes: Stefanski believes Watson 'made strides' in second start

Stefanski saw more glimpses of how Watson can elevate the offense despite a disappointing loss to the Bengals

news

News & Notes: Myles Garrett looking for another big game vs. Joe Burrow

The Browns are 4-0 against Burrow, and Garrett has led the way on defense with six sacks against him

news

News & Notes: Deshaun Watson eager for second start after identifying fixes from debut

Watson believes fixes in his technique and overall growth in comfort for leading the offense will lead to better results in his second start

news

News & Notes: Donovan Peoples-Jones sensed his big punt return vs. Texans

Peoples-Jones earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his 76-yard return

news

News & Notes: Browns see 'correctable' areas with offense in Deshaun Watson's debut

The Browns are turning the page from a sluggish debut with Watson commanding the offense

news

News & Notes: Myles Garrett continues to dominate despite facing extra double-team looks

No edge rusher in the league has faced more double-team blocking than Garrett, but he's still continued to be among the league's sack leaders

news

News & Notes: Deshaun Watson looking to 'hold up to that standard' in first Browns start

Watson has been primarily focused on staying mentally ready in his preparation to become the Browns' starting QB

news

News & Notes: Browns 'excited' to have Deshaun Watson back, but focus remains on Texans

The Browns are eager to play their first game with Watson but are otherwise keeping things normal in their preparation for the Texans

news

News & Notes: Kevin Stefanski believes Deshaun Watson 'will be ready to roll' in Browns debut

Watson was officially added to the active roster and will start practicing with the starters in preparation for his Week 13 debut

Advertising