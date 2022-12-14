Browns doing 'double duty' in preparation for Ravens QBs

The Browns do have some familiarity with Huntley, who started for the Ravens the second time they played the Browns last year. He had some success, too, and completed 27 of 38 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown and rushed six times for 45 yards. The Browns eked out a 24-22 win despite the Ravens nearly closing a 24-6 halftime deficit with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Huntley's talents mirror that of Jackson's — he delivers the football well to receivers, even though most of his throws are shorter passes, and can make plays with his legs. He's far from the Pro Bowl level of Jackson, of course, but he's not easy.

And he has the respect of the Browns.

"If he doesn't like what he sees, he can pull the ball down and make guys miss," Johnson said. "He can make throws. He's very similar to No. 8 (Jackson). Obviously, No. 8 is the guy, but just have to be ready to go because they're all good quarterbacks."

The Browns, or anyone else around the league, still don't know too much about Brown, although his low usage as a passer last game suggests the Ravens could run the ball plenty if he starts. They'll likely do that regardless of their quarterback because that's how their offense is designed, and it's worked. They're third in the league in total rushing yards (2,108) and second in yards per carry (5.2).

They totaled 215 rushing yards against the Steelers last week. 120 of them came from RB J.K. Dobbins, who was activated from IR and played in his first game since Week 6.

"It's always tough, CB Greg Newsome said. "They're a great running team, as you know. It's going to be a little bit different with Lamar not being out there and that extra run threat of him. That will be a little bit better, but at the end of the day, we have to be gap sound, and we just have to be physical. The game is going to be won in the trenches this week so we're going to have to just be a very physical team this week."

And those requirements won't change regardless of which QB the defense sees Sunday on the first play.