Browns place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve

The Browns on Tuesday placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Kormoah on injured reserve after he suffered a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Bengals. The move will end his regular season since players on injured reserve have to miss a minimum of four games.

Owusu-Koramoah, a 2021 second-round pick, played 11 games in his second NFL season and totaled 70 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He was seven tackles shy of eclipsing the mark he set his rookie season.

Owusu-Koramoah is the fourth Browns linebacker to be placed on injured reserve this season, joining Anthony Walker Jr. (quad), Jacob Phillips (pectoral) and Sione Takitaki (knee), who was placed on the list last week. Walker suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3, and Phillips suffered his season-ending injury in Week 7.