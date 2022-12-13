Transactions

Presented By

Browns place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve

Owusu-Koramoah will miss the rest of the regular season after he suffered a foot injury against the Bengals

Dec 13, 2022 at 03:14 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

121322_JOK

The Browns on Tuesday placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Kormoah on injured reserve after he suffered a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Bengals. The move will end his regular season since players on injured reserve have to miss a minimum of four games.

Owusu-Koramoah, a 2021 second-round pick, played 11 games in his second NFL season and totaled 70 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He was seven tackles shy of eclipsing the mark he set his rookie season.

Owusu-Koramoah is the fourth Browns linebacker to be placed on injured reserve this season, joining Anthony Walker Jr. (quad), Jacob Phillips (pectoral) and Sione Takitaki (knee), who was placed on the list last week. Walker suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3, and Phillips suffered his season-ending injury in Week 7.

Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunasyzk and Reggie Ragland, who was signed off the Raiders' practice squad last week, are the remaining linebackers on the active roster. Jermaine Carter, Tae Davis and Sam Kamara are linebackers on the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Browns elevate S Mike Brown and LB Tae Davis

Brown has appeared in two games with the Browns this season, while Davis — who formerly played with the Browns from 2019-20 — will play in his first this season

news

Browns claim WR Jaelon Darden, place WR Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve

Darden has returned 50 punts for a 9.4 average yards per return and 21 kickoffs for 20.3 average yards per return

news

Browns place LB Sione Takitaki on injured reserve, sign LB Reggie Ragland

Ragland is in his seventh NFL season out of Alabama and has appeared in 75 career games with 47 starts

news

Browns elevate S Mike Brown

Brown has appeared in one game this season

news

Browns sign LB Tae Davis to practice squad

Davis previously spent time with the Browns, appearing in 22 games from 2019-20

news

Deshaun Watson returns to Browns' 53-man roster

Watson rejoins the Browns as they look to keep building momentum for a playoff push

news

Browns elevate LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

Carter has appeared in two games with the Browns this season

news

Browns sign C Greg Mancz, place C Ethan Pocic on IR

Mancz has started 32 of his 64 career games with the Texans, Dolphins and Bills

news

Browns activate DE Chase Winovich, place G Michael Dunn on IR and make other roster moves

The Browns also elevated LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and S Mike Brown from the practice squad

news

Browns sign DT Ben Stille

The Browns also signed DT Roderick Perry II to the practice squad

news

Browns sign DE Isaac Rochell to practice squad

Rochell has appeared in six games with the Browns this season

Advertising