Browns sign LB Jermaine Carter Jr. to active roster, add 2 players to practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Jermaine Carter Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team has signed LB Storey Jackson and WR Marquez Stevenson to the practice squad.

Carter is in his fifth NFL season out of Maryland. Originally a fifth-round selection by Carolina in 2018, Carter has appeared in 68 career games, including three with the Browns this season. He has notched 163 career tackles, half a sack and two fumble recoveries. Carter will wear No. 40.

Jackson is a 6-2. 225-pound rookie out of Liberty. He was originally signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent. He is a native of Kansas City, Kansas.