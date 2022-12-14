Transactions

Presented By

Browns sign LB Jermaine Carter Jr. to active roster, add 2 players to practice squad

Carter has appeared in three games with the Browns this season

Dec 14, 2022 at 12:28 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
121422_CarterMoves

The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Jermaine Carter Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team has signed LB Storey Jackson and WR Marquez Stevenson to the practice squad.

Carter is in his fifth NFL season out of Maryland. Originally a fifth-round selection by Carolina in 2018, Carter has appeared in 68 career games, including three with the Browns this season. He has notched 163 career tackles, half a sack and two fumble recoveries. Carter will wear No. 40.

Jackson is a 6-2. 225-pound rookie out of Liberty. He was originally signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent. He is a native of Kansas City, Kansas.

Stevenson is 5-10, 180-pounds and in his second NFL season out of Houston. Originally selected by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, Stevenson appeared in five games as a rookie. He also spent time on the Bills' practice squad this season. He is a native of Shreveport, La.

Related Content

news

Browns place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve

Owusu-Koramoah will miss the rest of the regular season after he suffered a foot injury against the Bengals

news

Browns elevate S Mike Brown and LB Tae Davis

Brown has appeared in two games with the Browns this season, while Davis — who formerly played with the Browns from 2019-20 — will play in his first this season

news

Browns claim WR Jaelon Darden, place WR Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve

Darden has returned 50 punts for a 9.4 average yards per return and 21 kickoffs for 20.3 average yards per return

news

Browns place LB Sione Takitaki on injured reserve, sign LB Reggie Ragland

Ragland is in his seventh NFL season out of Alabama and has appeared in 75 career games with 47 starts

news

Browns elevate S Mike Brown

Brown has appeared in one game this season

news

Browns sign LB Tae Davis to practice squad

Davis previously spent time with the Browns, appearing in 22 games from 2019-20

news

Deshaun Watson returns to Browns' 53-man roster

Watson rejoins the Browns as they look to keep building momentum for a playoff push

news

Browns elevate LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

Carter has appeared in two games with the Browns this season

news

Browns sign C Greg Mancz, place C Ethan Pocic on IR

Mancz has started 32 of his 64 career games with the Texans, Dolphins and Bills

news

Browns activate DE Chase Winovich, place G Michael Dunn on IR and make other roster moves

The Browns also elevated LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and S Mike Brown from the practice squad

news

Browns sign DT Ben Stille

The Browns also signed DT Roderick Perry II to the practice squad

Advertising