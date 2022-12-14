News & Notes: Browns still have 'business to handle' despite long playoff odds

Watson cool with the cold

QB Deshaun Watson will make his home debut Saturday in his third start with the Browns.

He'll also receive a strong first taste of what it's like to play in Cleveland in December.

Kickoff temperatures for the game are expected to be around 34 degrees, according to Accuweather, with winds around 17 mph that could push the real feel temperature to 20 degrees. It'll certainly be cold, but Watson doesn't expect it to shake him.

"It's a little chilly, but when I'm on the field, I'll just be so locked in on football," he said with a smile. "I won't be worried about the weather."

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt knows a thing or two about being a QB in the cold — he played for the Bills during the frigid winters in Buffalo from 1995-2003. Any advice?

"Yeah, keep your hands warm," he said. "I've made mistakes before of not wearing sleeves and trying to be a tough guy. You've got to stay warm and you have to be comfortable and have a good system for keeping your hands warm."

Why Browns didn't kick it before halftime

Much to the chagrin of K Cade York, the Browns opted to go with a Hail Mary play before halftime against the Bengals instead of a 67-yard field goal attempt. York looked visibly upset over not being able to attempt the kick and provide a true test for his leg strength, and had the Browns opted for the field-goal, it would've been a record-breaking attempt to surpass Ravens K Justin Tucker's all-time record of his 66-yard conversion last season.

The Hail Mary was unsuccessful, but there still weren't any regrets from special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, who offered a poignant explanation of why they decided not to kick.

"I'm looking at the yard line, and I told (Head) Coach (Kevin Stefanski) what I thought was a good yard line to get to. We weren't quite there yet. Cade is over there campaigning, which I love. I love the competitiveness of the young guy. I kind of chuckled. Somebody said I was laughing, but I was smiling because I was pleased that he wanted to kick that, but he doesn't look at the big picture of we have to cover with a lot of big people against a return man, they are going to put a guy deep like we would underneath the goal post and if he is short, they are going to bring it back.