Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matchup
- The Browns are 5-8 and coming off a 23-10 loss to the Bengals. The Ravens are 9-4 and coming off a 16-14 win over the Steelers.
- The Ravens lead the all-time regular season series, 35-12. The Ravens won the last game, 23-20, in Week 7 of this season on Oct. 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Storylines to Watch
- Deshaun's Progress - QB Deshaun Watson will make his third start for the Browns and will look to build from the progress he showed last week against the Bengals. Watson threw his first touchdown of his Browns career in the game.
- Revive the Run - The Browns will look to fire up their run game again after RB Nick Chubb was slowed to a 34-yard performance last week, his second-lowest output in a game this season. The Ravens rank second in the league against the run and have allowed 81.2 yards per game.
- Ravens QB Uncertainty - The Ravens appear unlikely to start Pro Bowl QB Lamar Jackson due to a knee injury and will start either Tyler Huntley or Anthony Brown, an undrafted rookie.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Saturday, 4:30 p.m., NFL Network
Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Wyche, Stacey Dales
NFL+
• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!
• Get NFL+
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 12:30 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 4:30 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns