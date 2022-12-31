The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Commanders 

1. Win the Turnover Battle

The Browns are 4-0 in 2022 when winning the turnover battle, and they're just 2-9 when they have not. Carson Wentz is once again the starter for the Commanders as they are looking for a spark from their offense to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Browns have faced the former No. 2 overall pick twice in his career. In his NFL debut in 2016, they lost to Wentz 29-10 in a game in which he threw for two touchdowns and did not commit a single turnover. The Browns lost the turnover battle that day, and they lost the game. In Wentz's second start against the Browns in 2020, the Browns picked him off twice, including a pick six by Sione Takitaki and recorded five sacks. They won the turnover battle that day and won the game 22-17 as a direct result of their takeaways.