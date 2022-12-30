What the Commanders are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Commanders, we're checking out what they're saying in Washington about the game.
Anytime you're down the length of time he was, you're not going to come back on Day 1 instantly and be the player he's capable of. I see a guy who's improving. I think he's got a great skillset. Got a lot of respect for him. Commanders DC Jack Del Rio on Browns QB Deshaun Watson
They have some really good rushers, just like San Francisco personnel wise. Denzel Ward is also a top corner. Scheme-wise, it's very close. They both have their own personal twist on it, just like anybody does, but it's from the same family, for sure. Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner on Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods and similarities to the defense from the 49ers, Woods' former team and the Commanders' opponent last week
He's getting his feet back under him. This is a guy who's missed two full seasons of football, so now he's back in and getting in his groove a little bit. I also think they're trying to figure out and understand how they can use him as their quarterback and what fits him, what schemes as far as the run game and pass game. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on Deshaun Watson
"It's basically win or go home. I kinda like that. It feels like our backs are against the wall a little bit. I feel like that brings out the best in people." WR Jahan Dotson on the importance of the game for their playoff hopes