What They're Saying

What the Commanders are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Washington for Week 17

Dec 30, 2022 at 03:43 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

123022_WTS

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Commanders, we're checking out what they're saying in Washington about the game.

Anytime you're down the length of time he was, you're not going to come back on Day 1 instantly and be the player he's capable of. I see a guy who's improving. I think he's got a great skillset. Got a lot of respect for him. Commanders DC Jack Del Rio on Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Jack Del Rio Press Conference | "It's just good to have him back"

They have some really good rushers, just like San Francisco personnel wise. Denzel Ward is also a top corner. Scheme-wise, it's very close. They both have their own personal twist on it, just like anybody does, but it's from the same family, for sure. Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner on Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods and similarities to the defense from the 49ers, Woods' former team and the Commanders' opponent last week

Scott Turner Press Conference | "We want to be physical"

He's getting his feet back under him. This is a guy who's missed two full seasons of football, so now he's back in and getting in his groove a little bit. I also think they're trying to figure out and understand how they can use him as their quarterback and what fits him, what schemes as far as the run game and pass game. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on Deshaun Watson

Film Breakdown with Ron Rivera | Commanders defense and scouting the Browns

"It's basically win or go home. I kinda like that. It feels like our backs are against the wall a little bit. I feel like that brings out the best in people." WR Jahan Dotson on the importance of the game for their playoff hopes

Practice report | Jahan Dotson takes another step forward with impressive December

Related Content

news

What the Saints are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts New Orleans for Week 16

news

What the Ravens are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Baltimore for Week 15

news

What the Bengals are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Cincinnati for Week 14

news

What the Texans are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Houston for Week 13

news

What the Buccaneers are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Tampa Bay for Week 12

news

What the Bills are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Detroit for a matchup against Buffalo for Week 11

news

What the Dolphins are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Miami for Week 10

news

What the Bengals are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Cincinnati in a primetime showdown for Week 8

news

What the Ravens are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Baltimore in Week 7

news

What the Patriots are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts New England in Week 6

news

What the Chargers are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Los Angeles in Week 5

Advertising