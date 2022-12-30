News & Notes: Reggie Ragland looking to build on strong 1st impression

In his first full game of NFL action in over a year, Reggie Ragland felt back to his old self last week against the Saints.

Not only was he playing a sizable portion of snaps in a game for the first time since last season, but he was also making good plays — and building one of the best performances by a Browns defender in the game.

Ragland, who was signed to the Browns' active roster on Dec. 7 after spending most of the season on the Raiders' practice squad, led the defense with 10 tackles and offered a strong first impression to Browns coaches in his big role with the team. His 33 snaps were the most he's played since Week 13 last year as a member of the Giants and the first time he's played any defensive snaps this season.

For Ragland, a second-round pick out of Alabama by the Bills in 2017, the stats felt secondary to the feeling of simply playing in an actual game again.

"I just wanted to go have fun and just play ball, get out and do what I've been doing since I was a kid," he said at his locker Thursday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. "Wasn't trying to do too much, I just wanted to go out there and make an impression on my team, show everybody I can play. I wanted to let the people upstairs who control everything know they made a good choice to come and get me from the Raiders' practice squad."

The impression was certainly delivered to linebackers coach Jason Tarver, who has led a room that has seen constant shuffling due to injuries all season.

First, Anthony Walker Jr. — a team captain and top defensive leader — suffered a season-ending quad injury in Week 3. Then, Jacob Phillips was lost for the season in Week 7 with a pectoral injury. Sione Takitaki was placed on injured reserve and ruled out for the year with a torn ACL in Week 13, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 14.

The Browns added Ragland from Las Vegas on Dec. 7 on the same day Takitaki became the third starting linebacker to hit injured reserve. Tarver has been pleased with the way Ragland has quickly meshed himself into the team and learned the playbook.

"Reggie has a lot of experience at all levels — high level college football, high level NFL with a bunch of different organizations," Tarver said. "To his credit, he has an infectious personality. He knows when to focus. He knows when to keep things light. He knows when to say, 'I don't know that yet,' which is powerful because until we play, whatever time we kick off, 'I don't know,' is an acceptable answer when you get into a new situation.

"The first couple of weeks, he did a good job of just repeating the plays to himself. It's all different words. He has not been in this system."

Ragland hadn't taken that long of an absence from playing in games since his rookie season when he didn't play at all due to a torn ACL suffered in training camp. He was traded to the Chiefs the next season for a fourth-round pick and delivered a career-best year in 2018 with 86 tackles. He's since started games with the Lions and Giants.

To deal with the long wait between games and cope with the uncertainty of when his next opportunity would come, he relied on phone calls from his mom and close friends and family to give him support.

They all told him the same message.

"Just be patient," he said. "It's a long season. I talked to some of my friends who had been in the league, and they said 'When the time comes, you have to make the best of it.'"

Ragland adhered to that advice last week — his 91.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus was the highest among all Browns defenders in the game — and his chances won't be going away in the final two games of the season. Cleveland needs him to continue plugging holes in the middle and help the defense close the season.

He's ready to make every snap count.