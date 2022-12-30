Injury Report: Jadeveon Clowney ruled questionable vs. Commanders

DE Jadeveon Clowney (concussion, illness) was ruled questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders and was the only Browns player listed on the injury report for Week 17.

Clowney suffered the concussion in Week 15 against the Ravens and missed last week's game against the Saints. He was limited in practice Wednesday, didn't practice Thursday but returned Friday as a limited participant.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Clowney has not been cleared yet in concussion protocol.

"It's so hard to say with the concussion protocol," Stefanski said. "Really just have to wait for the doctors."

If Clowney isn't able to go, third-round rookie DE Alex Wright would likely take the majority of his snaps on the edge. Wright has 23 tackles in 15 games, including five starts, this season but is still searching for his first career sack.

"He's played a lot," Stefanski said. "He's a young player for us who you never know how much those young guys are going to be able to play and how much they can handle early. He's done a nice job right from the jump playing early in this season. He's played a lot of reps, so he's battling through nicks, bruises and those type of things. I just see a young player, who is a young man first of all, getting great reps and he is getting better in his technique. I think he is progressing. You are right, he is getting a lot of opportunities."

OT Jedrick Wills Jr. had also missed the first two days of practice this week with a back injury but returned to practice Friday and is expected to play.