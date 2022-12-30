Injury Report

Presented by

Injury Report: Jadeveon Clowney ruled questionable vs. Commanders

Clowney was the lone player on the Browns’ injury report for Week 17

Dec 30, 2022 at 02:21 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

123022_InjuryReport

DE Jadeveon Clowney (concussion, illness) was ruled questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders and was the only Browns player listed on the injury report for Week 17.

Clowney suffered the concussion in Week 15 against the Ravens and missed last week's game against the Saints. He was limited in practice Wednesday, didn't practice Thursday but returned Friday as a limited participant.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Clowney has not been cleared yet in concussion protocol.

"It's so hard to say with the concussion protocol," Stefanski said. "Really just have to wait for the doctors."

If Clowney isn't able to go, third-round rookie DE Alex Wright would likely take the majority of his snaps on the edge. Wright has 23 tackles in 15 games, including five starts, this season but is still searching for his first career sack.

"He's played a lot," Stefanski said. "He's a young player for us who you never know how much those young guys are going to be able to play and how much they can handle early. He's done a nice job right from the jump playing early in this season. He's played a lot of reps, so he's battling through nicks, bruises and those type of things. I just see a young player, who is a young man first of all, getting great reps and he is getting better in his technique. I think he is progressing. You are right, he is getting a lot of opportunities."

OT Jedrick Wills Jr. had also missed the first two days of practice this week with a back injury but returned to practice Friday and is expected to play.

"I thought he looked good," Stefanski said. "He looked like himself. Obviously, with any injury, you are always trying to be smart and make sure he gets the rehab and gets the work he has to get done, but he looks good."

Photos: Commanders Week Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the Washington Commanders

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
1 / 83

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
2 / 83

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
3 / 83

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
4 / 83

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
5 / 83

Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett's hands during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
6 / 83

Long snapper Charley Hughlett's hands during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
7 / 83

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Mike Brown (48) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
8 / 83

Safety Mike Brown (48) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
9 / 83

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
10 / 83

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
11 / 83

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
12 / 83

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Ben Stille (57) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
13 / 83

Defensive tackle Ben Stille (57) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
14 / 83

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
15 / 83

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
16 / 83

Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
17 / 83

Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
18 / 83

Linebacker Tae Davis (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
19 / 83

Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
20 / 83

Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
21 / 83

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Coach Drew Petzing during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
22 / 83

Quarterback Coach Drew Petzing during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
23 / 83

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett's hands during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.
24 / 83

Long snapper Charley Hughlett's hands during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
25 / 83

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
26 / 83

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
27 / 83

Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
28 / 83

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
29 / 83

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
30 / 83

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
31 / 83

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
32 / 83

Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
33 / 83

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
34 / 83

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
35 / 83

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
36 / 83

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
37 / 83

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
38 / 83

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
39 / 83

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sam Kamara (92) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
40 / 83

Linebacker Sam Kamara (92) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Ben Stille (57) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
41 / 83

Defensive tackle Ben Stille (57) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
42 / 83

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
43 / 83

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
44 / 83

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Mike Brown (48) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
45 / 83

Safety Mike Brown (48) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
46 / 83

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
47 / 83

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
48 / 83

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
49 / 83

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
50 / 83

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
51 / 83

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
52 / 83

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
53 / 83

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) and Running back John Kelly (41) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
54 / 83

Tight end David Njoku (85) and Running back John Kelly (41) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
55 / 83

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
56 / 83

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
57 / 83

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
58 / 83

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
59 / 83

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
60 / 83

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
61 / 83

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
62 / 83

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Anderson during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
63 / 83

Defensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Anderson during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
64 / 83

Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defensive backs during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
65 / 83

The defensive backs during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
66 / 83

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Defensive Line Coach Jordan Thomas during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
67 / 83

Assistant Defensive Line Coach Jordan Thomas during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
68 / 83

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
69 / 83

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
70 / 83

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
71 / 83

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
72 / 83

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
73 / 83

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
74 / 83

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Storey Jackson (49) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
75 / 83

Linebacker Storey Jackson (49) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Nutrition Intern Kelsey Fahy-Barton during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
76 / 83

Nutrition Intern Kelsey Fahy-Barton during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
77 / 83

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Athletic Trainer Stefan Varner during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
78 / 83

Assistant Athletic Trainer Stefan Varner during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
79 / 83

Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
80 / 83

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
81 / 83

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
82 / 83

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.
83 / 83

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Browns rule 1 player out, 1 player questionable vs. Saints

C Ethan Pocic will also be activated from injured reserve for the game

news

Injury Report: Browns rule WR David Bell questionable vs. Ravens

Bell was the lone player listed on the injury report for Saturday's game

news

Injury Report: Browns list WR Amari Cooper as questionable vs. Bengals

Cooper is the Browns' only player with an injury designation for Week 14

news

Injury Report: David Njoku ruled out vs. Texans

CB Greg Newsome II (concussion) is also set to play for the first time since Week 10

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out CB Greg Newsome vs. Buccaneers

RG Wyatt Teller and Hjalte Froholdt, who started at center for the Browns last week, were off the injury report and are expected to play

news

Injury Report: David Njoku, Greg Newsome questionable vs. Bills

Njoku said he's "ready to go" and expects to play in Week 11

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out David Njoku, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah vs. Dolphins

Michael Dunn was also listed as questionable, and Wyatt Teller will play his first game since Week 6

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 4 players, list 4 others as questionable vs. Bengals

The Browns will be without their top tight end, right guard and cornerback in Week 8

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 2 Pro Bowlers vs. Ravens, list 2 others as questionable

The Browns also appear ready to add newly-acquired LB Deion Jones to the active roster

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney, CB Denzel Ward vs. Patriots

Clowney and Ward each suffered injuries last week against the Chargers. OT Joe Haeg was also ruled out with a concussion.

news

Injury Report: Myles Garrett expected to play, 2 other D-linemen questionable vs. Chargers

Myles Garrett is expected to play Sunday against Los Angeles

Advertising