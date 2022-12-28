How to Watch and Listen

Presented by

Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders on Jan. 1, 2023

Dec 28, 2022 at 04:19 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Browns_22_Watch&Listen_2560x1440_W17

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Washington Commanders on Jan. 1, 2023, at 1 p.m. EST at FedEx Field.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 6-9 and coming off a 17-10 loss to the Saints. The Commanders are 7-7-1 and coming off a 37-20 loss over the 49ers.
  • The Browns lead the all-time regular season series, 34-12-1. The Browns won the last game, 34-20, in Week 3 of the 2020 season on Sept. 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Storylines to Watch

  • Eyes Still on Deshaun - As has been the case since he debuted for the Browns in Week 13, QB Deshaun Watson will look to take another step toward improvement in his fifth start of the season. Watson completed 15 of 31 passes for 135 yards and one interception while rushing for one touchdown in the coldest regular season home game in Browns history last week against the Saints.
  • Wentz Starts - The Commanders made a switch at QB this week and will start Carson Wentz over Taylor Heinicke, who had started the last nine games.
  • Consistent Defense - The Browns have held opponents to 23 or less points in their last five games. After starting the season near the bottom of the league in defensive efficiency, they've moved up to 16th (335.9 yards allowed per game) and will look to continue their climb against Washington.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland

Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin, Marck Schlereth

NFL+

• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9:00 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map

Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @AnthonyPoisal, @NathanZegura

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

Related Content

news

Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints on Dec. 24, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 17, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 12, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans on Dec. 4, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 27, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills on Nov. 20, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins on Nov. 13, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 31, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 23, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream  New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 16, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 9, 2022

Advertising