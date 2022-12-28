Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Washington Commanders on Jan. 1, 2023, at 1 p.m. EST at FedEx Field.
Matchup
- The Browns are 6-9 and coming off a 17-10 loss to the Saints. The Commanders are 7-7-1 and coming off a 37-20 loss over the 49ers.
- The Browns lead the all-time regular season series, 34-12-1. The Browns won the last game, 34-20, in Week 3 of the 2020 season on Sept. 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Storylines to Watch
- Eyes Still on Deshaun - As has been the case since he debuted for the Browns in Week 13, QB Deshaun Watson will look to take another step toward improvement in his fifth start of the season. Watson completed 15 of 31 passes for 135 yards and one interception while rushing for one touchdown in the coldest regular season home game in Browns history last week against the Saints.
- Wentz Starts - The Commanders made a switch at QB this week and will start Carson Wentz over Taylor Heinicke, who had started the last nine games.
- Consistent Defense - The Browns have held opponents to 23 or less points in their last five games. After starting the season near the bottom of the league in defensive efficiency, they've moved up to 16th (335.9 yards allowed per game) and will look to continue their climb against Washington.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
Announcers: Adam Amin, Marck Schlereth
NFL+
• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!
• Get NFL+
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9:00 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @AnthonyPoisal, @NathanZegura
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns