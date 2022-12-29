Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper planning to meet for extra reps over offseason

The Browns' QB1 and WR1 have already started making plans to meet up and get better over the offseason.
WR Amari Cooper said Thursday that he wants to practice with QB Deshaun Watson at some point over the offseason to take in some extra throws and improve chemistry.
"Oh yeah, 100 percent," Cooper said. "I know we will. I already asked him where he's going to be at this offseason yesterday. We're going to work together a lot."
Watson was all-in on the meet up and wants other Browns teammates to join them, too.
"I'm not exactly sure where we are going to work out, but we're definitely going to get time to get the timing and everything that you want for the next season adjusted and well worked out," he said. "Then, for anybody else, I know there are going to be a lot of changes. That's how the NFL offseason goes, especially in the offseason. After the season, we will talk with (Head Coach) Kevin (Stefanski), we'll talk with AB (Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry) and try to give a guess at who is going to be here, and then get everyone that, especially offensively, who can come out and train with us and be on the same page so we can get as many reps as we can to catch up."
Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the Washington Commanders
Watson and Cooper are looking to find an improved connection in the final two games after a bit of a slow start since Watson became the starter four games ago. Cooper's highest receiving yards total with Watson at QB was the 72 yards he totaled last week against the Saints, and the duo have connected on just half (16-of-32) of Watson's targets to Cooper, who also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 11 in Buffalo.
Cooper's practice reps with Watson, however, have been limited the last three weeks due to a hip injury he suffered in practice in Week 14, just four days after Watson made his Browns debut against the Texans. He's practiced just three times in a limited capacity since the injury and has missed the chance to take more reps with Watson outside of games.
"It just so happened that when Deshaun came back, I kind of got banged up more," he said. "We probably haven't been getting as many reps as we'd like together."
But Cooper, who crossed the 1,000-yard plateau for the season last week for the sixth time in his career, hopes to change that this offseason.
"In the offseason, we'll just build a lot more chemistry together," Cooper said. "He'll know me as a football player more, and I'll know him as a football player more, for sure."