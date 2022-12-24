By the Numbers: Amari Cooper hits 1,000 yards for 5th time in NFL career in loss to Saints

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 17-10 loss to the Saints.
6 — Degrees at kickoff time, marking the coldest regular season home game in Browns history. The coldest of all games was in 1981 (1 degree) for the Browns' playoff loss to the Raiders.
17 — Unanswered points by the Saints, who trailed 10-0 in the second quarter before taking control of the game.
72 — Team-high receiving yards by Amari Cooper, who cleared 1,000 yards on the season on his final catch of the game. It's the fifth time in his career he's cleared 1,000.
0 — Missed kicks by either team despite frigid temperatures and gale force winds blowing throughout the game.
152 — Rushing yards for the Saints, who were led by RB Alvin Kamara (76) and do-it-all TE Taysom Hill (56).
228 — Combined passing yards by the Saints and Browns. Both QBs had ratings below 50.
92 — Rushing yards for Nick Chubb, who carried the ball 24 times — his second-highest total of the season.
4 — Passes caught by Saints WRs — all by Rashid Shaheed.
31.7 — Average yards on Jerome Ford's three kickoff returns.
0 — Sacks by the Browns, marking the second time this season they've gone without one.
