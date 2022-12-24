By the Numbers

Presented by

By the Numbers: Amari Cooper hits 1,000 yards for 5th time in NFL career in loss to Saints

Cleveland's veteran WR led the team Saturday with 6 catches for 72 yards

Dec 24, 2022 at 04:29 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

122422_numbers

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 17-10 loss to the Saints.

6 — Degrees at kickoff time, marking the coldest regular season home game in Browns history. The coldest of all games was in 1981 (1 degree) for the Browns' playoff loss to the Raiders.

17 — Unanswered points by the Saints, who trailed 10-0 in the second quarter before taking control of the game.

72 — Team-high receiving yards by Amari Cooper, who cleared 1,000 yards on the season on his final catch of the game. It's the fifth time in his career he's cleared 1,000.

0 — Missed kicks by either team despite frigid temperatures and gale force winds blowing throughout the game.

152 — Rushing yards for the Saints, who were led by RB Alvin Kamara (76) and do-it-all TE Taysom Hill (56).

228 — Combined passing yards by the Saints and Browns. Both QBs had ratings below 50.

92 — Rushing yards for Nick Chubb, who carried the ball 24 times — his second-highest total of the season.

4 — Passes caught by Saints WRs — all by Rashid Shaheed.

31.7 — Average yards on Jerome Ford's three kickoff returns.

0 — Sacks by the Browns, marking the second time this season they've gone without one.

Photos: Week 16 - Saints at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Saints in Week 16

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
1 / 75

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
2 / 75

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
3 / 75

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
4 / 75

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
5 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
6 / 75

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
7 / 75

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
8 / 75

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
9 / 75

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
10 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
11 / 75

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
12 / 75

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
13 / 75

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
14 / 75

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
15 / 75

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
16 / 75

The defense during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
17 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
A player during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
18 / 75

A player during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
19 / 75

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
20 / 75

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
21 / 75

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
22 / 75

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
23 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
24 / 75

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
25 / 75

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
26 / 75

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
27 / 75

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
28 / 75

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
29 / 75

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
30 / 75

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
31 / 75

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
32 / 75

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
33 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
34 / 75

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
35 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
36 / 75

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
37 / 75

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
38 / 75

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
39 / 75

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
40 / 75

A player during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
41 / 75

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
42 / 75

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
43 / 75

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
44 / 75

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
45 / 75

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
46 / 75

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
47 / 75

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
48 / 75

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
49 / 75

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
50 / 75

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
51 / 75

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
52 / 75

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
53 / 75

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
54 / 75

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
55 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
56 / 75

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
57 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
58 / 75

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
59 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
60 / 75

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
61 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
62 / 75

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
63 / 75

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
64 / 75

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
65 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
66 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
67 / 75

The offense during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
68 / 75

Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The bench during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
69 / 75

The bench during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
70 / 75

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
71 / 75

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
72 / 75

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
73 / 75

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
74 / 75

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
75 / 75

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb clears 6,000 career rushing yards, Amari Cooper hits 8,000 receiving in Browns win

Cleveland's top playmakers hit some big milestones in Saturday's victory

news

By the Numbers: Myles Garrett picks up 2 more sacks but Browns can't rally in Cincinnati

Cleveland falls to 5-8 after a tough division loss to the Bengals

news

By the Numbers: Donovan Peoples-Jones snaps Browns' 7-year drought with game-changing TD

Cleveland hadn't returned a punt for a touchdown since 2015 ... until Sunday

news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb clears 1,000 yards for 4th straight season and hits 2 more milestones

Chubb's game-winning TD moved him into 3rd in Browns history with 48 for his career

news

By the Numbers: Big catches from Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones not enough

Cleveland's WR duo combined for 13 catches and 3 TDs in the loss to Buffalo

news

By the Numbers: Browns' scoring drought allows Dolphins to take control

Cleveland took an early lead before allowing 24 straight points to Miami

news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb moves into tie for 2nd in team history with another 100-yard game

Chubb found the end zone two more times in Cleveland's rout of the Bengals

news

By the Numbers: Sacks, 3rd downs slow down Browns offense

Cleveland fell to Baltimore, 23-20, in Sunday's AFC North matchup

news

By the Numbers: Browns lose turnover battle in big way vs. Patriots

Cleveland had a season-high 4 giveaways in its loss to New England

news

By the Numbers: Browns, Chargers both clear 200 rushing yards in day dominated by big-play RBs

Nick Chubb goes over 100 yards for the 4th time this season

news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb clears 100 yards for 3rd time in 2022, but Falcons go over 200 to down Browns

Cleveland got another big game from its star running back in a losing effort

Advertising