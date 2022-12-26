News & Notes: Browns look to 'finish strong' in final 2 games

No 'conversations' on resting starters

With the playoffs out of sight, the Browns don't appear to be planning on resting starters in the final two games. That includes RB Nick Chubb, who suffered a foot injury last week and was able to practice just once before the Saints, and DE Myles Garrett, who has been battling through a shoulder injury suffered in a car accident in September for most of the season.

"Those type of conversations, really haven't gotten into," Stefanski said. "I know this: Every single one of our players wants to compete and wants the opportunity that all of these Sundays provide. I know all of our guys are excited about that. As far as those types of conversations, I haven't really discussed that yet."

Conklin extension official

The Browns finalized their four-year contract extension with RT Jack Conklin on Monday, ensuring the seventh-year veteran will remain with the offensive line through 2026.

Conklin previously expressed a desire to finish his career in Cleveland, where his wife, Caitlyn, is from.

"This is home for us," Conklin said. "This is where we want to raise our kids. When it came down to it, we didn't really want to have to go to free agency and take the chance of having to move. I love this organization, this town and the fans. My family feels at home here. This really is where we want to make our home forever, and I'm happy I get to be here for the next four years and keep on playing for the Browns."

With Conklin extended, the Browns are set to return all five of their starting pieces from the offensive line for 2023. They'll also have Conklin and both of their Pro Bowl guards, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, through 2025.