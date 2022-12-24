Browns kick off coldest regular season home game in franchise history

Official kickoff temperature was 6 degrees, with a wind chill temperature of -16 degrees

Dec 24, 2022 at 01:20 PM
With a kickoff temperature of 6 degrees, the Browns' game against the Saints on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium officially became the coldest regular season home game in franchise history.

The game is the second coldest home game the Browns have every played and coldest at FirstEnergy Stadium. The coldest game was a playoff game on Jan. 4, 1981 against the Raiders, known as the "Red Right 88" game.

Here's the list.

Table inside Article
RankDateOpponentTemp.KickoffResult
1Jan. 4, 1981vs. Oakland1 degree12 p.m.14-12 L
2Dec. 24, 2022vs. New Orleans6 degrees1 p.m.TBD
3Dec. 11, 1977vs. Houston7 degrees1 p.m.19-15 L
4Dec. 17, 1989vs. Minnesota10 degrees1 p.m.23-17 W
5Dec. 10 2009vs. Pittsburgh15 degrees8:20 p.m.13-6 W

Arctic cold temperatures began rolling through Cleveland and much of the country Friday and continued Saturday into the Week 16 kickoff, with wind gusts averaging 25 mph and blowing as high as 50 mph. The wind chill at kickoff was -16 degrees.

The field was also frozen and covered in snow and ice, creating an interestingly brutal environment for players, some of whom braved the blistering cold in pregame warmups by wearing no sleeves, shorts and even no shirts.

