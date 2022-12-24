Browns kick off coldest regular season home game in franchise history

With a kickoff temperature of 6 degrees, the Browns' game against the Saints on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium officially became the coldest regular season home game in franchise history.
The game is the second coldest home game the Browns have every played and coldest at FirstEnergy Stadium. The coldest game was a playoff game on Jan. 4, 1981 against the Raiders, known as the "Red Right 88" game.
Here's the list.
|Rank
|Date
|Opponent
|Temp.
|Kickoff
|Result
|1
|Jan. 4, 1981
|vs. Oakland
|1 degree
|12 p.m.
|14-12 L
|2
|Dec. 24, 2022
|vs. New Orleans
|6 degrees
|1 p.m.
|TBD
|3
|Dec. 11, 1977
|vs. Houston
|7 degrees
|1 p.m.
|19-15 L
|4
|Dec. 17, 1989
|vs. Minnesota
|10 degrees
|1 p.m.
|23-17 W
|5
|Dec. 10 2009
|vs. Pittsburgh
|15 degrees
|8:20 p.m.
|13-6 W
Arctic cold temperatures began rolling through Cleveland and much of the country Friday and continued Saturday into the Week 16 kickoff, with wind gusts averaging 25 mph and blowing as high as 50 mph. The wind chill at kickoff was -16 degrees.
The field was also frozen and covered in snow and ice, creating an interestingly brutal environment for players, some of whom braved the blistering cold in pregame warmups by wearing no sleeves, shorts and even no shirts.
