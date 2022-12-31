Burning Questions for Week 17 vs. Commanders

1. Will offense perform better under warmer weather conditions?

One of the most frustrating aspects of last week's loss against the Saints was that the Browns weren't able to find much offensive success, particularly when they passed the ball.

The pass game was always going to be a challenge for the Browns, though, with a kickoff temperature of 6 degrees and winds swirling around FirstEnergy Stadium all afternoon. QB Deshaun Watson completed 15 of 31 pass attempts for 135 yards and an interception. The Browns' only touchdown was a 12-yard run from Watson, who has manufactured three touchdowns, two of them through the air, in his first four starts with the Browns.

"Offensively, especially as the quarterback, we want to score more points," he said. "Not just for me, but for the whole offense. We want to score points and put ourselves in position to put a game away and help our defense out and our special teams out. I know it's a team game and we have to complement each other, but we can help ourselves offensively."

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said players had to be graded on a curve last week because of the blustery, arctic conditions against the Saints. With normal weather this week, he expects to see the offense perform more efficiently.

"I think we're ready for that," he said. "We just need to see continued improvement. I think if we can put the ball into the end zone, we would all be a lot happier. It's a really good defense we're playing, especially up front. Our challenges are there, but we should definitely see more productivity out of us, especially as we get down in the red zone. We haven't scored when we have gotten down there like we should."

Despite the low scoring outputs, Watson has looked more comfortable operating the offense since his first start in Week 13 in Houston and has delivered more accurate throws. Three of his well-placed passes were dropped in the end zone last week. WR Amari Cooper slipped on the icy, frozen grass as he was looking to catch one in the back of the end zone, while WR Donovan Peoples-Jones and TE David Njoku each dropped passes that would've gone for six points on the Browns' final drive of the game.

With temperatures expected to be in the 50s at FedEx Field, the Browns should be able to find much more success completing passes.