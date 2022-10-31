The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals  

2. Sack, Hit, and Disrupt Joe Burrow

The Browns are 3-0 all time against Joe Burrow, and the big reason why has been their ability to generate pressure, sacks and turnovers. The Browns have sacked Burrow 12 times in those three wins, with at least three sacks in every game, including a five-sack performance in last year's 41-16 win in Cincinnati. Those negative plays, and pressure in general, are critical to slowing down Burrow, who has already been sacked 25 times, third most in the NFL (heading into Week 8). When operating from a clean pocket this year, Burrow has completed 73 percent of his passes, while averaging 8.1 yards per attempt with 11 touchdowns and a rating of 106. When under duress that completion percentage drops to 50 percent and the rating to 89. Last year the Browns used nickel blitzes to get home quickly on Burrow, who likes to get the ball out in under 2.5 seconds, and former Browns CB Troy Hill had two sacks and three quarterback hits.

It should also be noted that Burrow has thrown three picks in the last two starts against the Browns and has lost two fumbles against Cleveland as well. He has a turnover in all three games against the Browns, with five total and keeping that trend going will be critical to a much-needed Browns win.

3. Special Teams is a Net Positive

Far too often this year has the third phase of the game, special teams, been a negative for the Browns. Whether it's been the failure to recover an onside kick, a blown coverage assignment that leads to a big return, muffing punts, or missing critical field goals and extra points, the Browns special teams have too often been a contributing factor to the team's five losses.