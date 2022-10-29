Transactions

Browns place T Joe Haeg on injured reserve

Haeg joined the Browns on Sept. 5 and appeared in one game this season.

Oct 29, 2022 at 02:17 PM
The Cleveland Browns have placed T Joe Haeg (concussion) on injured reserve.

