Browns place T Joe Haeg on injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns have placed T Joe Haeg (concussion) on injured reserve.
Haeg joined the Browns on Sept. 5 and appeared in one game this season.
Phillips suffered a pectoral injury Sunday against the Ravens that is likely season-ending
Jones will make his Browns debut Sunday against the Ravens
The Browns also elevated CB Herb Miller and WR Chester Rogers from the practice squad
To make room on the roster, the team released DL David Moore from the practice squad.
Jones was acquired via trade with the Falcons on Monday
Davison has appeared in 105 games with 86 starts during time with the Saints and Falcons
The Browns also waived T Elijah Nkansah from injured reserve and released QB Josh Rosen from the practice squad
Jones is an accomplished veteran expected to anchor the middle of the defense
Allen has appeared in 32 games with three starts, while Rogers last played for the Browns in Week 3
Brown rejoins the Browns after spending 2018 on the club's practice squad and appeared in nine games with six starts in 2019