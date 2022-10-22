The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Baltimore Ravens

2. Contain Lamar Jackson and Capitalize on Mistakes

Jackson accounts for more than 80 percent of the Ravens offense this year, the highest percentage of any one player in the league. He can beat you with his arm, as his 13 passing touchdowns can attest, or with his legs, where his 75 yards rushing per game and 8.1 yards per carry are both career highs. You can't fully stop Jackson, but you can hope to contain him, as the Browns did in Baltimore a year ago.

In that game, the Browns limited Jackson to 68 yards on 17 rushes, or exactly four yards per carry. His 8.1 rushing average this year is the best in the NFL and if the Browns can keep him from hitting the big runs and around four yards per carry again, they should be able to turn up the heat in third and long situations.

That will require great discipline not only in their run fits, but also in their pass rushing lanes. Putting the Ravens in disadvantageous down and distance situations could lead to Lamar having to make tight window throws and providing the Browns defense with turnover opportunities.