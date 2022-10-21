Community

Browns help keep Cleveland Metroparks clean on PureCycle Community Day 

PureCycle Technologies and Cleveland Browns staff participated in a cleanup day at the Rocky River Reservation on Oct. 17 

Oct 21, 2022
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
102122_Community

Volunteers gathered at the Rocky River Reservation to participate in a Community Day of service on one of 18 reservation sites of the Cleveland Metroparks. To help promote and educate fans on the importance of purchasing recycled products as well as recycling, PureCycle Technologies and Cleveland Browns staff volunteered in a litter cleanup. Covering more than 3.8 acres, volunteers spent the afternoon collecting and sorting litter throughout the central park site.

Established in 1917, Cleveland Metroparks spans more than 24,000 acres across Northeast Ohio including 18 reservations, more than 300 miles of trails, 8 lakefront parks, dining, retail venues and the nationally acclaimed Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The Rocky River Reservation, located in Berea, Brook Park, Cleveland, Fairview Park, Lakewood, North Olmsted Township, and Rocky River is the original site of the Cleveland Metroparks. Located in such proximity to Browns central location, the Community Day focused on providing the local community with an equitable area for Clevelanders to stay active and learn the mission of

Through the Browns signature First and Ten Volunteer Movement, individuals are encouraged to help make a difference in their communities through volunteerism and inspiring others to do the same. To learn more about how you can get involved, visit here.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle transforms polypropylene plastic waste into a versatile resource through a patented, unique purification process that removes colors, odors, and other impurities to create an ultra-pure recycled resin that is as good as new plastic. The company's mission is to revolutionize plastic waste into a renewable resource and create an infinitely sustainable planet. To learn more, visit https://purecycle.com

