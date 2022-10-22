Burning Questions for Week 7 vs. Ravens

The Browns are a 2-4 football team, but they're still undefeated in one crucial part of their record as they head into Baltimore for Week 7.

Cleveland is 1-0 in the AFC North and needs to keep that record unscathed Sunday against a 3-3 Ravens team that's also had an inconsistent start to the year. With two divisional games ahead — the second being a Monday Night showdown against the Bengals in Week 8 — the Browns can pick themselves up in a big way by taking care of business in Baltimore and bringing them one step closer to a .500 record before a bye week in Week 9.

"Right now, it's the biggest game of the season, and that's not only because it's the next one," Myles Garrett said. "Right now, we have to get rolling. It's a very crucial game for us. The next one will be as well, but we have to focus on this one."

These are the biggest questions face as they head into Baltimore:

Can the defense find their footing against Jackson?

It's a must for them to snap their skid.

Everyone has known what Jackson is capable of as a mobile and highly elusive QB since he won the league's MVP honors in 2019, and he's shown glimpses of matching that potential again this season — he's fifth in the league with 451 rushing yards and third with 13 passing touchdowns. He's only totaled more than 218 passing yards in one game this season, but that's because he doesn't always need his arm to beat opponents.

"My thoughts (on him) are pretty similar to last year," LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said. "As time goes on, I'm pretty sure it will be similar. He's a dynamic player. He will always be a dynamic player. Focusing on keying him and making sure we slow him down, whether it's play-actions or whether it's zone-reads, etc. I think my mindset will always be the same."

The Browns slowed Jackson significantly in Week 12 against the Ravens last year and held him to only 233 scrimmage yards while intercepting him four times. Even though the result of the game was still a 16-10 loss, the performance was one of the defense's best of the season and the start of a strong finish to the year on that side of the ball.

The defense has reviewed tape from that game this week, but it also needs to find solutions from their overall inconsistencies to have a shot at replicating their success from a year ago. The Browns rank 19th in the league against the pass (229.8 pass yards allowed per game) and 24th against the run (131.5 yards allowed per game) and have allowed the most yards before contact on designed runs per carry (3.37), per ESPN. They entered Week 7 ranked 31st in the league in points allowed per game (27.2).

Somehow, someway they need to reverse those trends and stop Jackson.

"Is it possible? Of course," Owusu-Koramoah said. "It's also possible that hey, we may make some mistakes. The key is to make sure we get our fundamentals down and our communication the right way, try to do some of the similar things that we did last year and make sure that we contain those playmakers that they have over there with No. 8 (Jackson) and No. 17 (RB Kenyan Drake). They have a lot of playmakers and a lot of people who are emerging. That's what we are focusing on."