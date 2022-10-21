Injury Report: Browns rule out 2 Pro Bowlers vs. Ravens, list 2 others as questionable

The Browns will be without one Pro Bowl player on each side of the ball Sunday against the Ravens — and hoping to have a star edge rusher back in action on defense.
RG Wyatt Teller (calf) and CB Denzel Ward (concussion) were both ruled out for Week 7 in Baltimore. OT Joe Haeg (concussion) was also ruled out, while DEs Jadeveon Clowney and Isaac Rochell were ruled questionable. Teller, a Pro Bowler in 2021, will miss his first game of the season, while Ward, a two-time Pro Bowler, will miss his second straight game and remains in concussion protocol.
Fourth-year veteran Hjalte Froholdt is expected to replace Teller on the offensive line and make his first career start. He filled in for Teller last week against the Patriots after he exited the game in the second quarter and performed well, playing the final 55 snaps and earning a 69.6 grade from Pro Football Focus.
A fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, Froholdt has been with the Browns since October of 2021 and has bounced between the practice squad and active roster.
"I think he's gotten better from a technical standpoint," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "That's just from him putting in the work. He's playing next to (C) Ethan Pocic, a guy who also got here in the spring, but has gotten better and has worked hard at it. Part of it is understanding schematically, but also continuing to work on your craft and getting better in your technique."
Stefanski said the Browns will continue to monitor Clowney, who missed last week's game due to his injury, ahead of kickoff Sunday, but added that he turned in a solid week of practice after he returned to the field Thursday.
"I would say he is looking like himself," Stefanski said. "He's getting better, but I'm going to continue to monitor that throughout the weekend."
Clowney's positional teammate and fellow Pro Bowler Myles Garrett sounded optimistic that Clowney will be able to play. Garrett has also continued to nurse a shoulder injury suffered from his car accident in September but is still good to play.
"I'm feeling good enough to play, and I know JD is, too," Garrett said. "We're looking forward to going out there and making a difference … He's looked good to me, especially today. He was happy, smiling, jumping around and dancing. It's the best I've seen him move in a couple weeks."
The Browns also appear ready to add LB Deion Jones to the active roster after they acquired him in a trade with the Falcons last week. Jones has yet to play this season due to offseason shoulder surgery but has practiced with the Browns for the last two weeks after the Browns designated him to return from injured reserve last week.
"I'm ready to go," Jones said. "I think I should get a little spin. We'll see what's up."