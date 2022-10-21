Injury Report: Browns rule out 2 Pro Bowlers vs. Ravens, list 2 others as questionable

The Browns will be without one Pro Bowl player on each side of the ball Sunday against the Ravens — and hoping to have a star edge rusher back in action on defense.

RG Wyatt Teller (calf) and CB Denzel Ward (concussion) were both ruled out for Week 7 in Baltimore. OT Joe Haeg (concussion) was also ruled out, while DEs Jadeveon Clowney and Isaac Rochell were ruled questionable. Teller, a Pro Bowler in 2021, will miss his first game of the season, while Ward, a two-time Pro Bowler, will miss his second straight game and remains in concussion protocol.

Fourth-year veteran Hjalte Froholdt is expected to replace Teller on the offensive line and make his first career start. He filled in for Teller last week against the Patriots after he exited the game in the second quarter and performed well, playing the final 55 snaps and earning a 69.6 grade from Pro Football Focus.

A fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, Froholdt has been with the Browns since October of 2021 and has bounced between the practice squad and active roster.