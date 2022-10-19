How to Watch and Listen

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 19, 2022

Oct 19, 2022 at 05:00 PM
The Cleveland Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EST at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 2-4 and coming off a 38-15 loss to the Patriots. The Ravens are 3-3 and coming off a 24-20 loss to the Giants.
  • The Ravens lead the all-time regular season series, 34-12. The Browns won the last game, 24-22, in Week 14 on Dec. 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Storylines to Watch

  • Don't Make It Four - The Browns are looking to end a three-game losing streak, which is just the second losing streak of that length the Browns have had under Kevin Stefanski since he became head coach in 2020.
  • Division Battle - Week 7 is the first of two consecutive AFC North opponents next up for the Browns, who will play the Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 8. The Browns are 1-0 in divisional games this season.
  • Back-to-back - The Browns are looking to win consecutive games against the Ravens for the first time since 2007.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland

Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map

Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

