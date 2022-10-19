Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EST at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matchup
- The Browns are 2-4 and coming off a 38-15 loss to the Patriots. The Ravens are 3-3 and coming off a 24-20 loss to the Giants.
- The Ravens lead the all-time regular season series, 34-12. The Browns won the last game, 24-22, in Week 14 on Dec. 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Storylines to Watch
- Don't Make It Four - The Browns are looking to end a three-game losing streak, which is just the second losing streak of that length the Browns have had under Kevin Stefanski since he became head coach in 2020.
- Division Battle - Week 7 is the first of two consecutive AFC North opponents next up for the Browns, who will play the Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 8. The Browns are 1-0 in divisional games this season.
- Back-to-back - The Browns are looking to win consecutive games against the Ravens for the first time since 2007.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
NFL+
• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!
• Get NFL+
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns