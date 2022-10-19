News & Notes

News & Notes: Wyatt Teller 'doubtful' to play vs. Ravens

Teller was replaced by G Hjalte Froholdt against the Patriots due to a calf injury

Oct 19, 2022 at 04:22 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns are likely to be down one of their top anchors on the right side of the offensive line Sunday against the Ravens.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that RG Wyatt Teller is "doubtful" to play against Baltimore after suffering a calf injury in the second quarter of Week 6 against the Patriots.

"I don't like ruling guys out on Wednesdays, so we'll see how treatment goes," Stefanski said. "He'll continue to rehab and try to make it back."

Teller played 15 snaps against the Patriots before departing the game. He was replaced by Hjalte Froholdt, a fourth-year veteran who played the remaining 55 snaps and didn't allow a sack. Pro Football Focus gave him a 69.6 grade for the game.

Stefanski said Froholdt is a candidate to start Sunday if Teller is unable to play.

"He's an option," Stefanski said. "There are a bunch of different guys who have played in there. Hjalte was the guy who obviously finished out the game last week. We'll kind of see where we go this week."

Losing Teller, a 2021 Pro Bowler, for any amount of time would be a tough blow for an offensive line that has helped the Browns establish the league's top run game. Despite a season-low 56 yards against the Patriots, RB Nick Chubb still leads the NFL in rushing, and Teller leads all guards with a PFF run-block grade of 88.2. His overall grade of 85.3 is third behind Atlanta's Chris Lindstrom and Browns LG Joel Bitonio, the league leader.

"He's a good player," Stefanski said. "He's good in the run game, good in the pass game and has played a lot of good reps for us and played a lot for us over the last few years."

Other guards on the Browns roster include Michael Dunn, who is also the backup center and has played snaps as an extra blocking tight end, and Drew Forbes, who is on his second stint with the Browns after they claimed him off waivers from the Lions on Oct. 3.

Photos: Ravens Week Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Tight End Coach T.C. McCartney during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (67) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 19, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Browns hope Deion makes debut

The Browns are continuing to bring newly-acquired LB Deion Jones along with the defense after they added him in a trade with the Falcons last week, and the hope is for him to possibly debut against the Ravens.

Jones wasn't activated for the Patriots game but is expected to aid the middle of the defense once he learns the playbook terminology. He didn't previously play for the Falcons this season due to an offseason shoulder surgery and has been on injured reserve. The Browns designated him for return last week.

"We are hoping that he gets up to speed this week," Stefanski said.

Positivity from Jacoby's message

QB Jacoby Brissett has received praise since Sunday's loss for speaking in the locker room after the game, and he believes his message will help the team bring themselves up this week as they look to end a three-game losing streak.

"It was just one of those moments where something needed to be said by somebody," he said. "As the quarterback, as the leader of this team, I felt the liberty to do that.

"I only do it because I hope people are listening and because I need to hear it myself. Hopefully, it translates, and I think it will and I think it has. Guys understand the urgency that we need to play with and focus with this week of preparation. That's the mindset."

