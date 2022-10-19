News & Notes: Wyatt Teller 'doubtful' to play vs. Ravens

The Browns are likely to be down one of their top anchors on the right side of the offensive line Sunday against the Ravens.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that RG Wyatt Teller is "doubtful" to play against Baltimore after suffering a calf injury in the second quarter of Week 6 against the Patriots.

"I don't like ruling guys out on Wednesdays, so we'll see how treatment goes," Stefanski said. "He'll continue to rehab and try to make it back."

Teller played 15 snaps against the Patriots before departing the game. He was replaced by Hjalte Froholdt, a fourth-year veteran who played the remaining 55 snaps and didn't allow a sack. Pro Football Focus gave him a 69.6 grade for the game.

Stefanski said Froholdt is a candidate to start Sunday if Teller is unable to play.

"He's an option," Stefanski said. "There are a bunch of different guys who have played in there. Hjalte was the guy who obviously finished out the game last week. We'll kind of see where we go this week."

Losing Teller, a 2021 Pro Bowler, for any amount of time would be a tough blow for an offensive line that has helped the Browns establish the league's top run game. Despite a season-low 56 yards against the Patriots, RB Nick Chubb still leads the NFL in rushing, and Teller leads all guards with a PFF run-block grade of 88.2. His overall grade of 85.3 is third behind Atlanta's Chris Lindstrom and Browns LG Joel Bitonio, the league leader.

"He's a good player," Stefanski said. "He's good in the run game, good in the pass game and has played a lot of good reps for us and played a lot for us over the last few years."